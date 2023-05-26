The City of Baytown is again inviting the public to come out and observe Memorial Day during a special service being held at Bicentennial Park. 

The City of Baytown Parks & Recreation Department will host the Memorial Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Baytown Veterans Memorial Plaza at Bicentennial Park, 101 Market St. The VFW Post 912 is presenting the event. 

