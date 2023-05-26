The City of Baytown is again inviting the public to come out and observe Memorial Day during a special service being held at Bicentennial Park.
The City of Baytown Parks & Recreation Department will host the Memorial Ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Baytown Veterans Memorial Plaza at Bicentennial Park, 101 Market St. The VFW Post 912 is presenting the event.
This year’s keynote speaker is Lt. Col. Ernesto F. Curiel, Commander and Professor of Air Force Sciences, Air Force ROTC, Detachment 003, University of Houston. Curiel received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned from The Citadel in 2005. He attained a Master of Business Administrative from Trident University in 2013. He has also served as the Chief of Staff Executive Officer for both Headquarters United States Air Forces Central Command and 24th Numbered Air Force.
Curiel was selected to represent the National Air and Space Intelligence Center as a Liaison Officer while deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar.
In the event of bad weather, the ceremony will move to the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market St. All city offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day
Flag-planting ceremony
John Dyer, American Legion Post 323 commander, is looking for volunteers to come out Saturday morning to help plant American flags at the graves of veterans.
Anyone interested should show up at 8 a.m. at Cedarcrest Cemetery and Monuments, 3010 Ferry Road, also known as Little Arlington.
The flags are fitted with 24-inch stakes ready to place on the veterans’ graves.
After the group finishes at Cedarcrest Cemetery, they will head to the Cedar Bayou Masonic Cemetery, 2850 Ferry Road, and then to the Hill of Rest Cemetery across from Robert E. Lee High School to continue planting American flags on the graves of veterans.
Anyone interested in helping can call Dyer at 281-844-1540.
Highlands
Sterling-White Funeral Home and Cemetery has its annual Memorial Day Celebration event at 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Road. Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The Crosby High School Choir will sing at the ceremony. The Crosby JROTC will place a memorial wreath at the Wall of Honor. The Color Guard will be Troop No. 264 under the leadership of Mark Owen and Nate Gallop.
This year’s guest speaker is LTC Toimu Reeves.
Boys Scout Pack 264 DN1 and the Boy Scouts of America Troop 264, both of Crosby, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
The closing prayer will be given by Crosby Church pastor Keenan Smith.
There will be an Honoree Roll Call by Don Guillory, a past commander of the American Legion Post 658. Dana Reed will play “Taps.” For more information, call 281-426-3555.
Dayton
A Memorial Day ceremony is being held at 10 a.m. at Palms Memorial Park, 2421 State Highway 146. Call 936-258-2678 for the latest on the ceremony.
