Claire, we hardly knew ye

Claire Rafson, who snitched on Lauren Harpe in Episode 1 and ticked off her Soka castmates by sitting out all immunity challenges, saw her flame snuffed by a dragon head wielded by Jeff Probst at Tribal Council on Episode 3 of Survivor, season 44.

The first Baytown-area contestant on the CBS TV show Survivor ate a worm on Wednesday night’s third episode of Season 44.

Neither Barbers Hill teacher Lauren Harpe nor Ratu tribe mate Kane Fritzler gagged. They liked it. Or so it appeared after Ratu’s Jaime Lynn Ruiz – a yogi in real life, CBS tells us -- declared herself a nature girl and ate one first. 

