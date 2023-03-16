Claire Rafson, who snitched on Lauren Harpe in Episode 1 and ticked off her Soka castmates by sitting out all immunity challenges, saw her flame snuffed by a dragon head wielded by Jeff Probst at Tribal Council on Episode 3 of Survivor, season 44.
The first Baytown-area contestant on the CBS TV show Survivor ate a worm on Wednesday night’s third episode of Season 44.
Neither Barbers Hill teacher Lauren Harpe nor Ratu tribe mate Kane Fritzler gagged. They liked it. Or so it appeared after Ratu’s Jaime Lynn Ruiz – a yogi in real life, CBS tells us -- declared herself a nature girl and ate one first.
Smiles all around.
But not so for Soka’s Claire Rafson, who found out there’s truth in a saying at least as old as the Texas Lottery: You gotta be in it to win it.
Actually, that was Claire’s Survivor epitaph.
After she chose for the third straight episode to sit out an immunity challenge, her sweaty, sand-in-every-crevice tribe mates noticed after losing the immunity challenge that Claire didn’t have a hair braid out of place over there on the bench – again – and well, you know the rest.
The vote to boot her from the show was 4-0 and it could have been worse. Matt was unable to vote after his premiere night gamble came up snake-eyes.
Give her credit: Claire wasn’t surprised. She played her 50-50 Shot in the Dark but Jeff Probst told her she was “Not Safe.” And how.
So there is joy in Mudville. At least the show has lifted Lauren’s Ratu tribe from lovable loser in the first show to two-time challenge champion. And maybe everyone has forgotten or forgiven the Barbers Hill teacher’s extreme lying-slash-outstanding game play from Episode 1.
The big drama in the third episode of Season 44 concerned the immunity idols and the fake idols that came with them.
On Day 6 at Soka’s camp, idol finder Danny decides to put the fake idol in the birdcage and let someone else get a bullseye on their back, re-hiding the birdcage key as well. The next day, Matt finds the key and fake idol, but it appears genuine since Danny wrapped it in the paper in which his real immunity idol came wrapped in.
Matt tries to keep his finding the idol a secret, but Danny tells Matt he saw him put something in his pocket. After Matt confesses to Danny, Danny outs him to Josh. Perhaps this throws the tribe off their game, since they end up at Tribal Council.
While hunting more worms, Ratu’s Jaime finds a birdcage key and she opens it up to uncover another fake idol. In a flashback, Matthew discloses to the camera he found the second Ratu idol after Brandon played the first one to stay alive in Episode 1.
After Jeff describes the immunity challenge to the tribes, Lauren elects to sit out, joining Claire and Heidi to watch from stage left. Might be because the challenge starts with some swimming and Lauren, who told The Baytown Sun she only learned to swim in the three-month run-up to Survivor filming, is hardly a strong swimmer. She required assistance on an Episode 1 water challenge.
Foreshadowing, that’s called. Just in case. You never know.
