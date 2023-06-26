Paul and Teresa McCartney Hoffart

Paul and Teresa McCartney Hoffart run the Pay It Forward Diner on Decker Drive. The diner offers a variety of foods at affordable prices. Even if you cannot afford it, you can pay what you can and still enjoy a delicious meal. Patrons of the diner can also donate money to help pay for meals. 

 March 6, 2022 photo by Matt Hollis from Baytown Sun archives

Teresa McCartney and her husband, Paul Hoffart, have done much for the Baytown community. 

Through their church, House of Mercy, they took in a man, Larry Pool Jr., in 2020, and gave him a home, a place to worship and food. Pool later reconnected with family members and his life turned around. 

