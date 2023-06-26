Paul and Teresa McCartney Hoffart run the Pay It Forward Diner on Decker Drive. The diner offers a variety of foods at affordable prices. Even if you cannot afford it, you can pay what you can and still enjoy a delicious meal. Patrons of the diner can also donate money to help pay for meals.
March 6, 2022 photo by Matt Hollis from Baytown Sun archives
Teresa McCartney and her husband, Paul Hoffart, have done much for the Baytown community.
Through their church, House of Mercy, they took in a man, Larry Pool Jr., in 2020, and gave him a home, a place to worship and food. Pool later reconnected with family members and his life turned around.
Also in 2020, the couple started the Pay It Forward Diner on Decker Drive. It was their dream for over a decade to start a restaurant where you could eat without worrying about the price. At the diner, you paid only what you could afford. The diner later moved to Texas Avenue, where they subleased with the Fats Fats soul food restaurant at the same location. The diner is now closed.
Now Teresa McCartney is hoping the community will provide her with some assistance. Paul Hoffart was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in November 2022. He went into the hospital three times and fought bravely but died last Thursday.
“For 18 years, you have been a part of my life,” McCartney posted on Facebook. “Paul Hoffart I miss you so very much.”
A Celebration of Life is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at God’s House, 2137 N. Alexander Drive. Family members and friends are asked to wear blue since that was Hoffart’s favorite color.
