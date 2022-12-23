By Matt Hollis
Many churches in the area will hold services either on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or both.
This is an updated list of churches. If you do not see your church on the list, you are encouraged to check with them to see if they are doing anything this weekend, even if it is only an online service.
Assembly of God in Highlands
406 N Magnolia St., Highlands
281-426-4209
The church will meet for a short Christmas Eve worship service at 11:30 a.m.
There is no service on Christmas Day and no Bible study or service on Wednesday.
Baker Road Baptist
900 W. Baker Road
281-427-0506
The church will hold a special Christmas Day service at 10:15 a.m.
Coady Baptist Church
5606 Wade Road
281-837-7534
The church will have a worship service on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.
Rollingbrook Fellowship
505 Rollingbrook Dr.
281-427-1741
The church will hold a Christmas Eve service in the Worship Center at 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Faith Presbyterian Church
3900 N. Main St.
281-422-2938
The church will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. and a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m.
First Baptist Church of Crosby
615 Runneburg Road
281-328-2564
The church will have a Christmas Eve service at 5:30 p.m. and a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.
First Baptist of Highlands
210 Magnolia St.
281-426-4551
The church will hold a candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Baptist Temple in Baytown
6000 Sjolander Road
281-407-4065
The church will have a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.
Garth Road Baptist Church
8622 Garth Road
281-421-5728
The church will have a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m.
Church of the Resurrection in Crosby
5202 First St., Crosby
832-661-9693
The church will have a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. and a Christmas Day service at the regular time of 11 a.m.
Trinity Church Baytown
5010 North Main St.
281-421-0090
The church will have a Christmas Eve Eucharist and an all-ages pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday. The service will be in-person and online. They will also have a special candlelight service at 7 p.m. Saturday. Both services will be held in-person and online on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TrinityBaytown.org and its YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UC3MmVBrRbfnz5pyYL41s0QA?view_as=subscriber.
The church will also host a special in-person-only service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cedar Bayou Baptist Church
3116 N. Alexander Dr.
281-422-9200
The church is holding a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church
1132 Carver St.
281-422-3068
The church will hold a Christmas Day service at 9:45 a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1907 Carolina St.
281-420-3588
The church will have a Vigil Mass at 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will hold a Night Mass at midnight, Christmas Day. They will also have a Day Mass at 11 a.m. Christmas Day.
Second Baytown Church
6227 N. Main St.
281-427-6506
The church will hold four Christmas Eve services starting at 2 p.m. and then at 3:30, 5 and 6:30 p.m. They will hold an online-only service Christmas Day at 9 a.m.
Wooster Baptist Church
7007 Bayway Dr.
281-424-5558
The church will have a candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Memorial Baptist Church
600 W. Sterling
281-427-1725
The church is having a Christmas Eve service at 3 p.m. at its North Campus and at 5 p.m. at its Sterling Campus. The North Campus is at 14120 TX-146, Mont Belvieu. The Sterling Campus is located at 600 W. Sterling, Baytown.
On Christmas Day, the North Campus will have service from 10 to 10:30 a.m., and the Sterling Campus will have service from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Life Groups and Sunday School classes will not meet.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
800 W. Baker Road
281-837-8180
The church will hold a Christmas Eve mass at 4 p.m., again at 6 p.m. and then hold a midnight mass service.
The church will also hold mass on Christmas day at 8:30 a.m. and at 11:15 a.m.
First Christian Church
201 Forrest Ave.
281-427-4363
The church is having a candlelight service at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.
They will also have a church service at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.
First Church
3105 Rollingbrook Dr.
281-422-7201
Online worship only on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.
Crosby Church
281-328-1310
At the Crosby Campus, 5725 Highway 90, the church will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. and a Christmas Day service at 10:15 a.m.
At the Huffman Campus, 30673 Huffman-Cleveland Road, there will be a Christmas Day service at 9 a.m.
The Fellowship at Northside Baptist
300 Cedar Bayou Road
281-422-9943
The church has a Christmas Eve service at 9 p.m. with singing and a puppet show.
On Christmas Day, they will have a Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and a church service at 10:45 a.m.
Hillside Church
12319 N. Hwy 146, Mont Belvieu
281-576-2259
The church is holding a Christmas Day service at 10:45 a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
1200 East Lobit
281-422-2207
The church is having a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The church will host a regular service on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church ELCA
712 Schilling Ave.
281-422-9333
The church is holding a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. They will have a Christmas Day worship service at 10:30 a.m.
Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church
3700 North Highway 146
281-427-4754
The church will have its “Get wrapped up in Jesus this Christmas” services on Christmas Eve.
They will have a Family Experience service at 3 p.m. and a traditional service at 5 p.m.
St. Mark’s Methodist
3811 North Main St.
281-427-7335
The church will hold a refuge service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They will then hold a traditional service the same day at 7 p.m.
On Christmas Day, the church will have one combined service at 10 a.m.
