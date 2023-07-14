Baytown native Donna Hechler Porter has just released her twelfth book, How to Make History Come to Life for Your Children and Grandchildren.
“We live in a time when history is presented as boring, dull, and largely irrelevant. But in reality, our world is constrained or widened by the people who walked before us. They made choices and decisions that still impact our world today.”
Porter has published five historical novels. All five novels take place during the French and Indian War, and several have won awards. “The craft of writing, whether its non-fiction or fiction, fascinates me. I love moving readers with words and bringing them into worlds none of us can ever visit again. It’s a daunting responsibility, but I relish the challenge.”
Additionally, she has published three large genealogy books on the McQueen and Crews families, with a second edition of Metes & Bounds I: Dugal McQueen & Some Descendants, scheduled for release sometime this fall. I Will Go With You explores the roots of her Hechler family. Many of these ancestors, mere shadows on her family tree, come to life in her novels. “I take the people and the facts, and I weave a story. While I sometimes take liberties, the skeleton of the story, for the most part is true.”
Her latest book explores why making history a part of our world is so important, and it gives easy, exciting, time-worn and new ideas for parents, grandparents, and even teachers to make history a part of everyday life for young and old alike.
Porter, who speaks throughout the greater Houston area on a variety of subjects, including the topic of her latest book, credits her love of history first to her mother, second to her fifth-grade teacher, Mrs. Dewolyn Hullum, who assigned the class the task of creating a family tree, and to her grandfather, Woodrow McQueen, for passing all of his files on the McQueen and Crews family to her when she was a student at Lee College. “Those files changed my life and introduced me to people in my past that I would never have otherwise known.”
The daughter of Leo and JoAnn (McQueen) Hechler, Porter graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Texas A & M University. She began her teaching career in Goose Creek ISD and later became a stalwart of the local homeschooling community. She now teaches middle-school English and literature at Baytown Christian Academy, and she is a real estate agent with Keller Williams Elite Realty in Baytown. She also serves as secretary to the Goose Creek chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
