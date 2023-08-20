 Skip to main content
GREATER BAYTOWN

Living a healthy lifestyle is a giant effort

giant effort

Harlem Elementary, E.F. Green and IMPACT Early College High School were recognized as the 2023 ITT Community Challenge Salad Bowl winners for earning the most points in the GCCISD campus competition. Pictured, from left: Amanda Kennington, GCCISD Healthy Community School coordinator; Dr. Randal O’Brien, GCCISD superintendent; Sherry Young, Harlem Elementary PE teacher; Earnest Brooks, E.F. Green principal; Laura Yepez Reyes, Impact Early College principal; Richard Clem, GCCISD Board of Trustees president; Betty Baca, Harlem Elementary principal and Nawase Sherman, Harlem Elementary assistant principal.

 CARRIE PRYOR NEWMAN

Goose Creek CISD’s School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) members want to be strategic about communicating the critical role community support and family engagement play in improving health and learning of students. In fact, the SHAC took action early in the school year by creating opportunities to connect schools and the community and supporting students and their families.

The SHAC hosted subcommittee meetings and invited stakeholders to share resources and raise awareness of the importance of health and wellness. One initiative the committee promoted in support of a healthier community was the 2023 It’s Time Texas (ITT) Community Challenge, a fun eight-week health competition that encourages participants to earn points by engaging in and logging healthy activities.

Sam Chapa

Sam Chapa, GCCISD Warehouse Foreman/SHAC Family & Community Engagement district chair has earned the most points in the community for the past three years. He is shown here displaying his trophy with Dr. Randal O’Brien, GCCISD superintendent, left and Richard Clem, GCCISD Board of Trustees president.

An error occurred