Little Biddy Bits: Been Muddin' Lately?

Danny R. Biddy

Apr 21, 2023

I asked my youngest grandson how they managed to keep his mother's car so clean all the time. Luke said, "We never take it to dirty places. We save my dad's truck for that!"

"Examine everything, but hold on tightly to what is good." (1 Thessalonians 5:21)

-— Danny R. Biddy, Chaplain: Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office & Fellowship of Christian Cowboys
