'Listen respectfully ...' - Letter to the Editor By Eliza Kleiman, Baytown May 29, 2023 Our country is currently facing multiple challenges that threaten our democracy, our safety, our freedoms, our very way of life. We have always faced challenges from internal and external forces. This is not new, but I am going to focus on just one specific challenge in this letter. As citizens, we should do our best to stay informed by reliable news sources. We should carefully choose these sources and listen to different sides of the political spectrum. When we listen to just one side or one news outlet that confirms our biases, we are doing ourselves and our country a disservice. We should all take note of the recent firing at Fox "News" of a commentator who was knowingly spreading disinformation and fomenting hate and divisiveness for the sake of getting high ratings. Another current prime time Fox News commentator presents his "news" each evening in front of a cheering audience. When did the news become entertainment? It would be better for our society if we could listen respectfully to people with differing opinions and work toward a common good.Eliza Kleiman, Baytown 