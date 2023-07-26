Dr. Nguyen

The Baytown Lions Club was recently treated to a presentation on spine health and interventional pain management from Daniel Dat Nguyen of The Institute of Precision Pain Medicine. 

Pictured with Dr. Nguyen are Lions Club President 1st Vice President Roy Price and Lions Club President Harvey Oyler.

