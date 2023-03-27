‘The Racer,’ originally built by Ken Pylant’s father in 1952, for him and his twin brothers, Ronnie and Donnie Pylant, out of old car body parts among other things was restored in 2004. Kitchen sink drain pipes were fashioned into the exhaust pipes. Adam Arroyo, age 4, is pictured driving the model car, which sits in the flat bed of Ken Pylant’s 1951 1-ton Chevrolet Dually Flat Bed.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
On top of the air filter under the hood of the ‘51 Chevy Dually is a miniature of the dually with ‘The Racer’ in the back.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Lions Vaughn Davidson and Gary Ratliff with Rotarian Wayne Baldwin
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
Rotarian David Kadjar, Lion Kathy Jeager and Kent Stimmel next to Stimmel’s 1934 Ford 3-window coupe
Photo by Carol Skewes
Wayne Switzer with his '51 GMC 150, 3/4-ton
Photo by Carol Skewes
Brinley Ralls, age 6, drives ‘The Racer.’
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
Dwayne Smalley with his '75 C10 Chevrolet
Photo by Carol Skewes
Michael Tilton with his '72 Chevy Blazer
Photo by Carol Skewes
Kiwanian/Lee College Regent Mark Hall showcases his ‘59 Cadillac with the “highest fins on any production car ever.”
Photo by Carol Skewes
Ron Fehring with his '73 Chevy LUV
Photo by Carol Skewes
Photo by Carol Skewes
Edward Guillory plays lead guitar in the Clifton Donato & the La La Kings band.
Photo by Carol Skewes
Clifton Donato & the La La Kings performed for a second year at the Lions Club of Baytown Gumbo Fest. Save the date for Feb. 23, 2024.
The Lions Club of Baytown raised approximately $19,000 in their annual gumbo fundraiser held Saturday at the VFW Hall on N. Main in Baytown.
Guests enjoyed delicious gumbo, rice and potato salad while listening to the Zydeco music of Clifton Donato and the La La Kings who performed inside the VFW hall. Save the date for next year’s Lions Club Gumbo festival which will be held Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.
Proceeds from the festival benefit the many local charities Lions support plus the Texas Lions Camp, a residential summer retreat for children with physical disabilities, Type 1 diabetes or cancer.
