A limited number of seats remain for Baytown Little Theater’s traditional New Year’s Eve Gala at the Burnside Party Barn, 6427 Wallisville Road. Tickets are $100 a person and include a 7 p.m. champagne reception, 8 p.m. dinner catered by Texas Roadhouse and a performance of the musical “I Do! I Do!” at 9 p.m. Tickets are limited to space available and must be purchased by Wednesday.
Call 281-424-7617 and leave a message to purchase tickets or visit baytownlittletheater.org and follow the “Purchase tickets” link.
The show has a two-person cast and follows a married couple through 50 years of marriage—its highs and its lows; the drama and comedy of a long life lived together. The book and lyrics are by Tom Jones with music by Harvey Schmidt, based on another play, “The Fourposter,” by Jan de Hartog. Jones and Schmidt also wrote “The Fantasticks.”
Directed by Jim Wadzinski, the play features a real-life married couple, Sky and Daulton Cantrell. Both have appeared in several BLT shows, including “Galveston Wind” and “The Great American Trailer Park Musical.”
Anyone wanting to see the show without the special New Year’s Eve trappings, there will be additional performances at 8 p.m. Jan. 5-7 and at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8 (Thursday-Saturday nights and a Sunday matinee for a single weekend).
Those tickets, for the show only, are $25 each. Performances will be at the theater, 2 E. Texas Ave. They can be purchased using the same website and number as the gala tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.