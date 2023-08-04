Leaves lasting positive impression on Baytown
Kate Lightfoot of ExxonMobil is a trailblazer and an inspiration. She is now on the next leg of her journey, leaving Baytown for ExxonMobil’s SeaRiver Maritime, Inc., as Global Marine Manager at their Spring campus. She has been there since Tuesday, Aug. 1.
After what she calls, “four last jobs, first female,” Lightfoot is happy to say in her newest role with ExxonMobil, she is not the first female. “I am good with that. That means we have been thoughtful about women being leaders in the past,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot earned her Chemical Engineering degree at the University of Arkansas, and her Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Houston Clear Lake, while working as a chemical engineer.
“My accountability is for hydrocarbon products that travel around the world. It’s more about using risk management skills, when you are accountable for hydrocarbon on ships, clearly there is the risk of loss of containment, not unlike a plant.
“We have a lot of vetting processes to ensure that those who are shipping on our behalf are meeting our standards,” Lightfoot said.
ExxonMobil no longer owns vessels.
“I will have a team around the world, interacting with (global) trade associations, and be present at some of those facilities,” Lightfoot said.
She will travel some. Lightfoot has been the at-home-every-evening-mom for some time, so this part will be new.
Her family currently resides in Huffman, so she will not need to relocate.
Lightfoot, and her husband, Ronny, have three children: Ally, 18, entering college; Will, 17, in his junior year at Hargrove High School; and Gavin, 6, entering kindergarten at Huffman Elementary.
Lightfoot came to ExxonMobil in Baytown in 2002. Other than one year, she was in Baytown in her entire career. She was the first female process manager at both the Olefins plant and the chemical plant. She was the first female to be plant manager in the chemical Plant and the first female plant manager at the Olefins plant as well.
When asked about her goals for SeaRiver Maritime, she says she is working to stabilize the organization, and working to make sure they are serving needs as ExxonMobil navigates the energy transition. She mentioned a reduced rate of change where possible. “Where we are growing to meet society’s needs, that always has some impact to marine operations. We want to make life and work stable for people where we can,” Lightfoot said.
“I want to say how proud I am of the way the Baytown team knows when to step in and help the community. Having seen that for so many years, it’s something really cool to reflect upon. It just happens.
“There are times we will ask someone in the organization to step up and take the lead, but oftentimes people organically figure out that there is a need and make sure that it is met. I want to communicate my pride in that and encourage the community to look to ExxonMobil for that support and to know that this will not change.
“The community can rest assured that collaboration and support will remain, because it is so inherent in the organization,” Lightfoot said.
ExxonMobil has been a good and generous neighbor for the greater Baytown area through Hurricane Harvey, the COVID-19 pandemic, the big freeze and many other times in their 104-year existence in Baytown.
Lightfoot’s position as site manager of the Baytown Olefins Plant will be filled by Kim Haas, who has been with ExxonMobil since 2004 (feature story to follow).
Lightfoot said while their backgrounds may be quite different, each have brought a variety of experience to Baytown.
“Kim is a strong female leader. We have very different backgrounds. We are two strong female leaders that came from very different places,” Lightfoot said.
There are many paths one can take to become a leader.
“When I left the process manager role at BOP in 2016, Kim Haas came behind me. She left in 2020 and went to a new role,” Lightfoot said.
Regarding Lightfoot’s volunteerism in Baytown, she reflected, “We have such a strong partnership. I have worked on everything from the United Way board to interaction with the city to some of the recent tax agreements, all with a win-win thought process in mind.
“When ExxonMobil is successful in Baytown, Baytown is successful and vice versa.
“It is important for me to reflect that back to the community how blessed I am to have learned that lesson in life, because it has really influenced the way I think as a leader. I give the community and the leadership credit for that,” Lightfoot said.
We asked if she has opportunities in her new job to do the same level of volunteering.
“I am having a conversation with United Way lead for Sea River to see how I can support. You can see that community collaboration beyond the Houston area, beyond the Baytown area, beyond Texas and beyond the U.S.,” Lightfoot said.
“We behave this way around the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.