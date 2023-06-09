From a guest columnist of The Baytown Sun, to writing his new book, James C. Kingsmill draws inspiration from his upbringing in Baytown.
The Baytown Sun will host James C. Kingsmill for a signing of his book “At The Top of the Lighthouse” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 22 at the newspaper office, 1301 Memorial Dr, Baytown.
Kingsmill began writing columns for The Sun in 2006 with his stories mostly written about growing up in Baytown.
Next year will be his 28th year in education and he is taking over the head coach position at Katy Paetow High School. He has previously been the debate coach at Galena High School and Dayton High School.
After Hurricane Ike in 2008, initial reports were that Bolivar Lighthouse had not survived the storm surge that devasted the Bolivar Peninsula. These reports were found to be false.
“This storm inspired me to write the column “Looking to the Lighthouse.” This column gave the history of the lighthouse while talking about how it survived numerous storms including the 1900’s “The Great Storm,” where this lighthouse was used for shelter,” Kingsmill said.
He is a lifelong Baytonian and graduated from Robert E. Lee High school in 1987 and earned his Bachelor of Arts in communication and Master of Education in curriculum and instruction from Houston Baptist University.
During his last semester of college at Houston Baptist, he took a creative writing-fiction course that gave him the opportunity to write his first short story.
“My professor encouraged me to enter my first-ever short story into a creative writing contest, and much to my amazement, I won,” Kingsmill said.
He received a creative writing endorsement and was awarded the Danny Lee Lawrence Award.
As a coastal resident, Kingsmill has always had an interest in the preservation of lighthouses along the Texas Gulf Coast.
“During our younger days before we were parents, my wife and I would visit lighthouses all around the USA and photograph them. Lighthouses have many stories,” Kingsmill said.
The first lighthouse he photographed was the one at Point Bolivar which he based the fictional lighthouse in his novel on.
“I wanted to take my love for lighthouses and develop a story around one where it was both literal and symbolic,” Kingsmill said. “The lighthouse is the focal point of the relationship of the two main characters both figuratively and literally.”
This book is a realistic fiction novel set in a small community and barrier island that both reference the nomadic coastal Native Americans, the Karankawas, who lived in the Baytown area.
Two ferries are mentioned in the book which are named after schools Kingsmill attended, Robert E. Lee and William B. Travis.
“While the story is complete fiction, some of the names used are names of my teachers from Robert E. Lee in homage to them,” Kingsmill said. “One in particular, is my senior teacher, Ms. Pauline Hitt, who had a profound influence on me,”
Kingsmill has started writing a follow up to his first novel. The tentative title is “Beyond the Lighthouse.” The author’s goal is to make a trilogy with the final one being called “Remembering the Lighthouse.”
Writing his novel was postponed due to his teaching and other obligations. There were so many times that Kingsmill started writing and stopped and almost never picked it up again.
“With my job as a high school teacher and debate coach, I always had an issue to make time to write,” the author said.
The advice he gives to anyone who wants to write a novel is not to start it until you are 100% committed to completing your story.
“This novel was a piecemeal, step-by-step process, and probably took longer than most with teaching school. Once I organized what I wanted the book to be about, I was determined to finish,” Kingsmill said.
Writing this novel is like nothing he has ever experienced. His only regret is that his parents did not live to see him reach his lifelong goal.
