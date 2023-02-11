Imagine being inducted into a Hall of Fame for reaching a milestone fundraising total that will help find a cure for a debilitating disease.
Imagine you achieved this by riding a bicycle for long distances. Lots of times.
Imagine you accomplished this while in your 80s and 90s.
I can’t imagine myself doing any of this. At any age.
But I met a man who did just that. His name is Joe Morse and here’s his most remarkable story.
Morse is a 97-year-old active member of the ExxonMobil Cycling Club. He has been raising funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for 11 years by riding in the Texas MS 150 bike rides. In October 2022, he was one of 11 people inducted into the Texas MS 150 Hall of Fame for raising $100,000, forever securing his spot among top MS fundraisers. Three of his team members were also inducted at that level. With efforts like this, it’s easy to understand how the ExxonMobil Cycling Club was able to hit its $6 million Lifetime Fundraising Milestone.
“When others heard that Joe was a few thousand dollars short of reaching the $100,000 mark, they all rallied to help him reach his goal,” said Chris Lallier, one of Morse’s neighbors and current riding partner. “That’s the real story here, everyone helping. Not only helping Joe, but helping those suffering with MS. We’re like one big family.”
Morse ranked No. 15 among the top 300 fundraising members for 2022, earning his spot in the Bike MS Club 300 with a total of $39,370. The ExxonMobil Cycling Club, the No. 10 top team, is nearing this year’s goal of $375,000. In 2022, they finished as the No. 3 team with $382,000. The total amount raised this year, so far by Club 300 members, is $4.25 million. With these impressive numbers, it’s no wonder Bike MS is known for raising more money than any other cycling event for any other cause.
“Joe is our oldest rider ever. He’s like our poster child,” said Emily Garcia, Director of Bike MS for the National MS Society. “He is phenomenal. He’s one of my favorite people and an amazing supporter. We wish we had more like him.”
Now back to Morse’s biking story which began in 2012, the year his wife died. At 86 years old, he simply just wanted a way to stay active.
Robert Bailey, another of Morse’s neighbors, had participated in the two-day, 150-mile Texas MS 150 ride a few times and thought it would be a great one-time experience for his friend. Little did he know that Morse would become totally captivated by the sport and go on to ride in the event eight more times, thus far.
“I went to the store and bought myself a $90 mountain bike,” said Morse, “and that’s what I rode on my first MS 150 back in 2012 with Robert.”
Morse not only fell in love with the sport, but also the social aspect of the rally. It is safe to say that Morse’s favorite part of the trek has been the overnight campout at the midway point where he can visit with old friends and make new ones. And as a member of Club 300, he gets treated like royalty.
To train for the Texas MS 150, Morse has participated in charity rides. Some of his favorites have been recording artist Clay Walker’s “Band Against MS,” “Ride for A Cause” and the annual Humble Lions Club Bike Ride. He has pedaled all over East Texas, around Colorado Springs and even had the opportunity to ride around Grand Manan Island in Canada. Another of Morse’s favorite rides is the one through the enchanting Texas Hill Country to Gruene. He’s made that trek four times.
Yet another of his remarkable honors was being invited to participate in the 2016 Tour of Champions in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, a gathering that celebrated an elite group of fundraisers for the National MS Society.
In the Summer of 2020, Morse suffered a couple of falls, one that broke his hip and another that broke his pelvis, which has affected his balance. To continue riding, he switched to a three-wheeled recumbent bike that has power assist. He admits he doesn’t like it as much as a two-wheeler, but it works for him.
Unfortunately, Morse was unable to ride in the Texas MS 150 that year. But he and Lallier participated for the first time in the Cleveland “Rock N Ride” in November 2021 where he set the record for being the oldest rider to ever participate in that event.
For years, the Texas MS 150 started in Houston and ended in Austin, but the route was changed in 2021 with starting points in both Houston and Austin with the finish line being in Kyle Field at Texas A&M University in College Station.
A determined Morse returned to the Texas MS 150 in 2022. But it wasn’t business as usual. Lallier was concerned about Morse’s safety, and the safety of the other riders, so he was planning a celebratory special event for Morse.
“He isn’t as strong and stable as he was before his injuries,” said Lallier. “And remember, he is almost 100 years old.”
The plan was to arrive at the starting point after all the other riders had departed and then take photos and videos of him on the course and at the finish line. But Morse was having none of that and told Lallier he’d rather just stay at home.
So, they had to come up with a new plan.
When members of the ExxonMobil team learned of Morse’s plight, they rallied around him once again and came up with a tandem trike for them to ride.
“I didn’t like that bike. It felt like I wasn’t doing my part. We’re not doing that anymore!” proclaimed Morse as he gave Lallier a stern look.
Even though he wasn’t happy about being on the tandem, he was most appreciative of his teammates and overjoyed when he and Lallier made it to the finish.
“It was such a huge thrill for us to ride into the stadium. It was exhilarating as the crowd clapped and cheered,” said Lallier. “Riding into Austin didn’t hold a candle to how it felt to ride into Kyle Field and through the A&M campus.”
When asked if he plans to do the Texas MS 150 again, Morse exclaimed, “Why not?”
He’s hoping to be strong enough to start training so he can be ready for the 2023 ride, which will be held April 29-30.
Cycling is what keeps Morse going. He loves meeting people along the way. He lives for the challenge and the sense of accomplishment.
“Any time there’s a challenge in front of me, it’s like someone saying sic ‘em,” he laughed. “I have to go out and slay it.”
Even with all of these accomplishments, Morse still has something to strive for. His plan is to ride in the Texas MS 150 when he’s 100 years old.
With a grin and his trademark thumbs-up, he said, “We’ll see what happens after that.”
Well... Imagine that!
