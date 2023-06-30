The Baytown Level Up Elite 17U girls basketball team won the championship in their division in the Bayou Balling in Houston over the weekend. The group will head to San Antonio next week to play in the She’s Balling Extravaganza July 7-9 and New Orleans for the Balling on the Bayou July 21-24. Team members include Amari Bertrand, Yaslyn Gonzales, Shyla Houston, Emori LaSalle, Lamaya Clark, Kaylie Armstrong, Melanie Hodges, Emony Hawkins, Bryanna Boston, Coach Dre Lasalle, Coach T.J. Hart and Coach Cee Bradley (not pictured).
Level Up Elite 7th and 8th grade teams participated in the “Balling On The Beach” national tournament in Fort Lauderdale on June 16-18. Both teams came out with a record of 2-2. They played against some of the nation’s best players and organizations and they are super proud to represent Baytown on a national level. Pictured from left: Coach Jay, Joshua Herman, Aiden Houston, Jalen Crawford, Camron Myers, DeLance Harris, Troy Hudson, Andrew Fontenot, Aiden Cambiaso, Jacob Villarreal, Cullen Cotton, Kameron McGinty and Coach J; Bottom from left: Dex Simon, Diego Toledo, Clem Burris, Caiden Dalcour and Marcus Leday.
