I wanted to tell our readers about a wonderful incident that happened to me on May 12. While I was checking out at Kroger, a person said, “I’m paying for your groceries for Mother’s Day.” 

I was so surprised and shocked. He was a firefighter named Abel and I want to thank him again. It shows that the world is still a good place, and to have faith in humanity.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.