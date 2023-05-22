Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Abel Catherine Donaldson May 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I wanted to tell our readers about a wonderful incident that happened to me on May 12. While I was checking out at Kroger, a person said, “I’m paying for your groceries for Mother’s Day.” I was so surprised and shocked. He was a firefighter named Abel and I want to thank him again. It shows that the world is still a good place, and to have faith in humanity. Catherine Donaldson, Baytown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown | May 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Sun Weekly Survey What are your summer vacation plans? You voted: Road Trip Cruise Staycation No plans yet Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News All the beauty without all the driving Meet the face behind Pat the Patriot, Goose Creek Memorial High School Mascot What’s trending @baytownsun.com (May 23, 2023) Remembering Korey Dewaune “Big Hooney” Davis, Sr. Woods, Water & Wildlife - Saltwater fishing warms up Evening Pilots donate to Bay Area Homeless Shelter 3 Redneck Tenors to bring music, comedy to Lee Performing Arts Center BH softball suffers 9-inning heartbreaker to Lake Creek Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTractor-trailer wreck in Mont Belvieu kills 2Bayland Hyatt Regency opens its doorsBayland Island Hyatt Regency set to open this weekDerrick R. HaggertyBaytown man gets 60 years in death of elderly manHerschell Wade MoorePlaying for Smitty: Softball team inspired by BH coach’s battleBaytown council OKs license plate readersWoman jailed after reported threats at Anahuac elementaryGoose Creek honors Teachers of the Year, retirees ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Abel 1 hr ago 0 Letters: This IS A Disaster Updated May 17, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor: News about Clarence Thomas should alarm every American May 8, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: In response to “Opinions: We all have them.” May 8, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor - May 7, 2023 May 5, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: What is the world coming to? May 3, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Modern 1/1 @ Town Sq. Baytown. May 21, 2023 Nice 1/1 Garage Apt in Baytown $550 May 18, 2023 *HAULING HANK* Will haul-off trash, May 16, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.