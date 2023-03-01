Today, I shed a tear, because I lost a three-year battle. However, today, I will start mourning for the rest of my life for you, the citizens of Baytown and your loss today.
The reason? You and I lost the biggest opportunity that will ever happen in our lifetime.
The Battleship Texas will not be coming to Baytown. It will be staying in Galveston.
Why? How could this happen?
When 2.5 years ago, over 845 citizens of Baytown signed an online survey asking the city council and mayor to underwrite and endorse bringing the Battleship Texas to Baytown. The survey was conducted by an outside independent firm.
Then after only two weeks, the survey had over a 99% “yes” response rate.
The report was submitted to the mayor, city council and citizens. However, from then, we have been fighting a looing battle.
Why?
The citizens were, and have been, greatly enthusiastic. The mayor and city council have had no response to the 99% “yes” online survey.
Why?
What I assume is, you did not know that the hundred/thousands of job descriptions for mayors and city council do not mention anything/anywhere in their job descriptions that they have to listen, or respond, or take action on any input from citizens.
Guess what? The mayor and your city council never acknowledged the survey, except two years later, when they requested another copy.
Over the last two years, in all the eight or nine private meetings between the mayor, the city manager, the Battleship Texas Foundation leadership and the “BBB” --— Bring the Battleship to Baytown committee, have been negative.
The mayor has been positive in all of his public appearances about The Texas coming to Baytown
However, in all of his eight or nine private meetings with the foundation and the BBB leadership, he has been hostile and negative.
It is, and has been, our opinion on the BBB committee, that the mayor never wanted The Texas on Bayland Island.
Six plus months ago, the mayor entered into private negotiations to bring The Texas to Baytown.
These “private negotiations” were a scam.
Three weeks ago, the Battleship Foundation called the city and asked if they knew, “your mayor has had no communication with the foundation in the last five months?” No response. Shortly thereafter, the city manager was called by me and the Foundation and the response was, he has no information.
Yes, my BBB committee and I have done everything we could do.
We will be mourning this loss to Baytown.
Jay M. Eshbach, Chair, Bring the Battleship to Baytown
