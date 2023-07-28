The 2023-2024 academic year begins on Monday, Aug. 7. We are anxiously awaiting the return of our students. Our District Leadership Team has worked all summer preparing for the start of classes. We hope your family’s summer break has been wonderful and refreshing. We’re ready to teach and learn.

There is a lot that’s new this year, so let’s go into some detail about some of the biggest changes. The first thing to know is that the 2023-2024 academic calendar is a hybrid calendar, starting and ending the year with five-day instructional weeks and with four-day instructional weeks running Sept. 8, 2023  through April 12, 2024. All of August will be a traditional structure with students in class Monday through Friday. This is a good stretch for students and staff to acclimate to the back-to-school routine. Once we pass Labor Day, students begin to have Fridays as student holidays. This four-day schedule continues through April 12, which is approximately 27 Fridays. We switch back to a five-day week from April 15 though the last day of school on May 30. The change back to a five-day week avoids interfering with the testing season. We have a color-coded calendar on our website (www.crosbyisd.org/backtoschool) so parents can print it out and post on their refrigerators at home.

