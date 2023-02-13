February is dedicated to issues of the heart in more ways than one. In addition to Valentine’s Day, February is American Heart Health Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for 610,000 deaths per year.

In honor of Heart Health Awareness Month, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension encourages you to make modifications and improve your lifestyle to reduce your risk of developing disease. “The human heart is the most vital muscle in our body, and with any muscle there are ways to strengthen it”, said Erica Reyes, Extension Program Specialist II with Healthy South Texas. “Make some easy adjustments that everyone can do, and you’ll be supporting and improving your heart health in no time,” Reyes adds. 

