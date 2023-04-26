Al Dennis, legendary Sterling head football coach that led the 1972 Rangers to the Class 4A state championship, died Tuesday. He was 81.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Paula, son Chad and numerous family members. He resided in Georgetown near Austin after retiring from a long career in education. Services for Dennis are pending.
Dennis was 29 and a first-year-head coach that coached Sterling to 13 straight wins and a spot in the 4A state championship after knocking off defending state champion San Antonio Lee 21-20 in the Astrodome. In his coaching career, Dennis had a record of 84 wins, 34 losses and six ties, according to texashighschoolfootballhistory.com.
Last November, Goose Creek CISD honored Dennis by dedicating Sterling’s on-campus auxiliary football practice complex as Al Dennis Field.
More than 100 people attended the special ceremony that highlighting of the unveiling of a plaque at the field’s entrance and seeing the much loved coach’s name that is imprinted on the astroturf playing surface.
“Coach made a huge impact on our lives and to have this field named after him is a tribute to the man that he is,” said Scott Goodman, a member of the ’72 team.
Dennis graduated from Lee High School in 1960 and then started his coaching career at Jesse Jones High School before heading to Sterling in 1972.
At the field dedication ceremony, Dennis shared how much coaching and teaching meant to him. “I wanted to teach them lessons that would help guide them in life,” he said.
In 1993, Dennis became GCCISD’s Food Services director and served four years as principal at Horace Mann Junior School. Dennis served as principal at Barbers Hill High School for two years before being named BHISD’s superintendent.
Former player Billy Herrin shared a personal story ahow the head coach influenced him.
“Coach helped me get a scholarship to Texas A&M, and during that time I faced adversity,” he said. “However, there were two people I couldn’t get off my mind – my mother and Coach Dennis – and I knew I couldn’t let them down. He was and still is the father figure I never had.”
