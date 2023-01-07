The winner of Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship at the GCCISD Varsity Classic today at Sterling High School will be one of four teams: Lake Creek or Kempner, Friendswood, of Aldine Davis.
Davis knocked off Baytown Sterling in penalty kicks, 5-4, after the two teams both went scoreless in regulation. Baytown Lee, which lost to Friendswood 4-0 Thursday, tied La Porte up 1-1 at the end of regulation, then won 5-3 in penalty kicks.
Both Lee and Barbers Hill will play to win the consolation brackets of their sides of the draw. Barbers Hill was a 1-0 winner over Beaumont West Brook. Crosby, a 3-1 loser to Kempner Friday, will play Milby for third place in the Blue Bracket at Sterling High.
Friday’s scores
Lee 1, La Porte 1 (Lee wins via penalty kicks, 5-3)
Clear Brook 3, Randle 1
Friendswood 2, Foster 0
Lake Creek 3, Milby 1
Sharpstown 4, Brazosport 0
Kempner 3, Crosby 1
Barbers Hill 1, West Brook 0
Aldine Davis 0, Sterling 0 (Davis wins via penalty kicks, 5-4)
Saturday’s Games
At Sterling (Blue Bracket)
8 a.m. – 7th place game -- Clear Brook v. West Brook
10 a.m. Blue Bracket championship – Lake Creek v. Kempner
Noon – Losers bracket championship – Barbers Hill v. Clear Brook
2 p.m. – Third place Blue Bracket – Crosby v. Milby
4 p.m. – Tourney championship – Blue Bracket winner v. Maroon Bracket winner
At Lee (Maroon Bracket
8 a.m. – 7th place game – La Porte v. Brazosport
10 a.m. Maroon Bracket championship – Friendswood v. Davis
Noon – Losers bracket championship – Lee v. Sharpstown
2 p.m. – Third place Maroon Bracket – Sterling v. Foster
