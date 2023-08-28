CROSBY TACKLER
c2pix Photography

dominant second half carried the Lee Ganders to victory with a 33-22 win over South Houston on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Pasadena.

Lee’s quarterback LeVay Duncan guided the offense throwing three touchdown passes and running for two scores. He finished the game with 229 yards rushing and 167 yards through the air.

