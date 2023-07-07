Lee College regents are pondering a proposed $71.6 million budget for 2024 that includes no change in the tax rate, a 6% raise for employees and a second year of early paybacks on outstanding bond debt.
Projections were made based on receiving the same contribution from the state of Texas as last year. They included none of the additional revenue that the school expects to receive due to the passage of House Bill 8, which the Legislature passed earlier this year, because the exact amount coming to Lee College is still unknown.
But before finalizing the budget, regents are expected to follow their June 29 budget workshop with a July workshop setting priorities for campus repairs and improvements.
They’re calling it a “bond strategy” meeting.
While regent Mark Himsel questioned the need for such a large employee pay raise, regent Mark Hall had a problem regarding the wisdom of paying down debt early.
“When you’re paying something off later, it’s cheaper dollars,” Hall said, in arguing against early bond repayments. “It’s costing more to pay off now than it would later.”
In last summer’s budget workshops, regents admitted that for a few years Lee College’s taxpayers had been paying in excess of what was needed to operate the school annually, with the regents using those excess monies to rebuild the school’s reserve funds to be used in case of emergencies, like a hurricane.
They now have a reserve of $25 million, enough to operate the campus the recommended six months, if need be.
Regents lowered the ad valorem tax rate a penny last year, to 22 cents per $100 property value, while adjusting the rate’s components to make money available to repay some of the 2013 bonds.
That, said Annette Ferguson, Lee College vice president and chief financial officer, helped the school achieve a better bond rating, which will work in its favor when the school puts together a long anticipated bond issue.
A study performed a year or two before the COVID-19 outbreak identified $325 million in deferred maintenance, Ferguson said. The pandemic put the repair plans on hold, except for some ongoing work needed to conform with the American with Disabilities Act.
“We need a strategy on how we’re going to put this campus back together,” Ferguson said at the budget workshop.
At the request of regent Judy Jirrels, Daryl Fontenot, regents chairman, suggested a July workshop to set priorities. The exact date should be announced next week.
Himsel took exception to the 6% pay raise in the proposed 2024 budget Ferguson unveiled.
“Our tax rate is probably one of the highest in the state” among community colleges, Himsel said. “At the same time, our employees probably have better benefits than anybody in Baytown.
“Lee College is probably one of two community colleges in the whole state that pays two retirement programs, Social Security and Teacher Retirement System. I don’t think our employees are hurting, but they constantly think they’re underpaid.
“This 6% is a raise that will be compounded every year going forward. I don’t know anybody that’s giving their employees that kind of raise in this economy. Everybody’s strained right now.”
Industrial and residential property values in the Lee College taxing district, which mirrors that of the Goose Creek Consolidated ISD in both Harris and Chambers Counties, total $18.8 billion, according to charts shown by Ferguson.
That is an increase of $1 billion over a year ago. At the 22-cent rate, it will generate $41.5 million for the budget, which is $2.2 million more than the expiring one.
Each penny of tax rate generates nearly $1.9 million, Ferguson said.
With a 20 percent homestead exemption, the owner of a $250,000 home would pay $440 a year with a tax rate of 22 cents per $100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.