Lee College regents are pondering a proposed $71.6 million budget for 2024 that includes no change in the tax rate, a 6% raise for employees and a second year of early paybacks on outstanding bond debt.

Projections were made based on receiving the same contribution from the state of Texas as last year. They included none of the additional revenue that the school expects to receive due to the passage of House Bill 8, which the Legislature passed earlier this year, because the exact amount coming to Lee College is still unknown.

