The Lee girls powerlifting team competed in the state meet for the third year in a row. Pictured from left are Head Coach Roger Sutterfield, Alyssa Dickens, Valeria Rivera, Celera Bejarano, Stephanie Martinez, Assistant Coach Lindsey Antonini, and in front, team trainer Korina Smith.
The Lee High School girls powerlifting team continues to excel as they competed at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet in Frisco for the third consecutive year this past weekend.
Comprised of a group of mostly sophomores, the Gander girls are looking toward continuing the program’s success for years to come.
“This meet was a huge confidence booster for our younger athletes,” Lee powerlifting coach Lindsey Antonini said. “They realized the depth of their true talent, but they also saw the reality of how tough the judging can be at that level of competition. Seeing other schools' athletes end up with huge, 1,000-pound totals made them aware of where they could be as seniors if they stay dedicated to the sport.”
At the state competition, junior Celera Bejarano achieved a new personal best of 315 pounds in the squat in the 220-weight class, while junior Alyssa Dickens finished the day in 12th place with a total of 600 pounds and a new personal best of 150 pounds in bench press in the 105-weight class.
In addition, sophomore Stephanie Martinez achieved 12th place in the 259-weight class with an 820-pound total and a new personal best bench press of 210 pounds. Lee sophomore Valeria Rivera finished in 11th place in the 259-weight class with an 820-pound total and a new personal best squat of 315 pounds.
“We certainly hope that our championship track record will attract more Lady Ganders to join our team,” Antonini said. “Lifting has traditionally been a male-dominated sport, but our head coach Roger Sutterfield and our campus athletic director, Tim Finn, work very hard to ensure our female athletes feel safe, supported, and appreciated in the weight room.”
Lee qualified for state with a strong showing at the Region 4-Division 1 Tournament at Alvin High School as the Lady Ganders placed second out of 11 teams in the Class 5A large school competition.
“Our team has an incredible relationship,” Antonini said. “They respect each other deeply and are genuinely each other’s biggest fans. They even have a close friendship with the ladies from GCM and Sterling, and all the Goose Creek girls have hung out during downtime at the meets. Some of the girls are even in direct competition with each other, but they are excited for every new accomplishment. I am very proud of them and excited to see what their future holds.”
