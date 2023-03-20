Lee girls compete in state powerlifting meet

The Lee girls powerlifting team competed in the state meet for the third year in a row. Pictured from left are Head Coach Roger Sutterfield, Alyssa Dickens, Valeria Rivera, Celera Bejarano, Stephanie Martinez, Assistant Coach Lindsey Antonini, and in front, team trainer Korina Smith.

The Lee High School girls powerlifting team continues to excel as they  competed at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet in Frisco for the third consecutive year this past weekend.

Comprised of a group of mostly sophomores, the Gander girls are looking toward continuing the program’s success for years to come.

