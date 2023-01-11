A 16-year-old Lee High School student, Shane Hamilton, was fatally shot about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez.
Kendall David, director of community engagement and marketing for Goose Creek CISD, said in a statement, “It is difficult for everyone to understand and deal with such a tragedy, so we will have grief counselors available today [Wednesday] and in the future for our students and staff. Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time.”
Police Chief John Stringer said, “It is a tragedy anytime a young life is cut short, especially under violent circumstances. The Baytown Police Department has been very clear that anyone who will visit violence on residents and visitors of Baytown will be identified, arrested and brought to justice.”
“I am proud of the response of our officers who performed CPR and lifesaving measures and secured this scene, as well as our detectives who have been working this case since last night,” he said.
Police have not yet released information about possible suspects or motive.
Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to contact Baytown police at 281-422-8371. Tips can be made anonymously to Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.
