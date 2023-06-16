By Dave Rogers
Lee College wants to offer four-year degrees and is beginning the process to get the OK from the state, campus President Lynda Villanueva said Thursday night.
It can’t happen before 2026, though, and only a handful of bachelor’s degrees, also called baccalaureate degrees, could be offered by the community college.
“Now we’re not going to become a four-year school. We’re not going to offer 40 four-year degrees,” said Douglas Walcerz, Lee College provost and vice president of academic and student affairs.
In her Report of the President at Lee College’s monthly meeting of its Board of Regents, one of the several activities Villanueva touched upon was the beginning by the school to prepare for its decennial, once-a-decade, accreditation review by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, also known as SACSCOC.
“We are seeking a level change to be granted the authority to offer baccalaureate degrees,” she said Thursday night. “It’s going to be a great deal of work.”
Nearly three hours into the meeting, which followed a two-hour ceremony and reception honoring retiring Regent Pete Alfaro, Villanueva and the Board adjourned for the second executive session of the evening.
Walcerz explained the process of being granted authority to offer bachelor’s degrees and noted that a bachelor’s of science in nursing was likely No. 1 on the list.
“The Texas Legislature started allowing community colleges to offer four-year degrees roughly 10 years ago,” Walcerz said. “You can’t do that without going to your accrediting agency and going through a level change. We’re currently a Level 1 institution. If we want to give baccalaureate degrees, we have to become a Level 2 institution, which requires a pretty extensive review from our accrediting agency.”
State law allows community colleges across the state to offer up to five four-year degrees.
State Senator Mayes Middleton said the rising cost of college tuition was one of the driving factors in the change to allow community colleges to offer four-year degrees.
“(It’s) giving people in our community the tools they need to achieve high-paying careers without that crushing student debt,” Middleton said two years ago after Texas City’s College of the Mainland took advantage of the Legislature’s law change and began offering four-year nursing degrees.
“I mean, that is really the issue with four-year colleges, traditional four-year colleges, and this is the way to do that.”
Lee College renovated and expanded its McNulty-Haddick Nursing Center a year ago, doubling its capacity for nursing students.
“Everybody wants a bachelor’s of science in nursing, because our (area) employers need that very much,” Walcerz said. “The rest is up for discussion.”
But first the visit from SACSCOC.
“We have to wait on accreditation and that’s not going to come through until 2026,” Walcerz said. “We do SACSCOC every 10 years, and our next visit is in two years. We’re beginning the process now, because it’s a long process, and we’ll be doing the level change at the same time.”
Asked if Lee College might next add four-year degrees in areas needed by area petrochemical plants, Walcerz said, “I’m sure there will be a lively discussion about what you should add.
“But part of the legislation in Texas is that you need to offer something that is not already offered by the four-year schools around you. Of course, many of them have bachelors of science in nursing, but they have capacity problems.
“So we would be offering degrees that either aren’t offered, or there are capacity issues that we would be helping out with.”
