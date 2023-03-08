Lee College at Regionals

The top-seeded Lee College Navigators now know their first opponent in the Region 14 Conference Basketball Tournament being hosted by Tyler Junior College.

Lee College (25-5) will face Navarro College (16-14) at 1 p.m. today in Tyler. Navarro defeated Tyler Junior College in first round action to advance in the tournament. The Navigators claimed the regular season championship with last week’s win over Victoria College at the Lee College Arena.

