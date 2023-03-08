The top-seeded Lee College Navigators now know their first opponent in the Region 14 Conference Basketball Tournament being hosted by Tyler Junior College.
Lee College (25-5) will face Navarro College (16-14) at 1 p.m. today in Tyler. Navarro defeated Tyler Junior College in first round action to advance in the tournament. The Navigators claimed the regular season championship with last week’s win over Victoria College at the Lee College Arena.
Eyes are on the prize, as the winner of the conference championship earns an automatic bid to the National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Last year, Lee made it to the region title game, and fell short, but received an at-large bid to nationals.
“Being the top seed in this tournament is what we’ve worked so hard for,” Lee Head Coach Nick Wade said. “We just need to go out and be the very best version of ourselves and execute like we know how. If we can do those things, we’ll be ready to take the next steps.”
In Lee’s last meeting with the Bulldogs, Navarro’s three-point fueled offense was definitely stymied by the Navigators, as the Bulldogs were 4 for 21 from the stripe and only completed 37 percent of their field goal attempts.
“Typically, Navarro is strong in making the threes,” Wade said. “We’ll take the same approach as the last time we faced them and play aggressively to keep their offense from getting on a roll.”
In Lee’s first meeting with Navarro, the Navigators jumped out to a fast start and never looked back as the Lee owned a 46-26 lead at halftime and it would continue to pad the lead with another 40-point half that sealed the final outcome.
With a Lee College win over Navarro, it could set up a rematch of two conference and nationally-ranked foes. The Navigators are ranked No. 11 in the country, while Panola is in the No. 10 spot. Lee defeated the Ponies in season conference opener, which made the difference in the top Region 14 spot as Panola and the Navigators both had 17-2 records.
Lee College is one of three Texas schools that is ranked in the NJCAA top 25 with Odessa College ranked No. 3 (26-2) and Panola at No. 10 (25-4).
