After a week’s rest over the holidays, the No. 18 Lee College mens basketball team came out strong as the Navigators ran past LSC-Tomball in a 92-50 rout at the Lee College Arena on Wednesday.
The Navigators improved their record to 12-3 overall and stand the top of the Region 14 standings at 5-0. In addition, Lee has now extended its home winning streak to 16 games.
“This is a great way to start out after the break,” Lee head coach Nick Wade said. “However, we must not become complacent as a have a lot of basketball to play, including a tough Navarro team next week.”
Navarro is 10-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play and will host the Navigators on Wednesday in Corsicana.
he Navigators steamrolled their way to a 30-7 lead over LSC-Tomball, guided by the shooting of Ta-Jae Jenkins with a flurry of three-pointers. He was the game’s second leading scorer with 14 points.
LSC did manage to pull within 36-20 late in the first half, but a dunk and baskets by leading scorer Djahi Binet (15 points) gave Lee College a comfortable lead going into halftime.
Binet, Jenkins and Terrence Johnson (12 points) led the Navigators' charge in the second half with a commanding 69-39 with 10 minutes left in the game.
Lee continued to hold the Trailblazers offense silent, while Johnson rocked the arena late in the game with two consecutive monster dunks.
The Navigators' next home game will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Lee College Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.