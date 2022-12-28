Rim-rocker
Lee College leading scorer Djahi Binet takes charge with a slam dunk in the Navigators 92-50 victory at the Lee College Arena on Thursday afternoon.
 Sun photo by Chris Cody, c2pix.com

After a week’s rest over the holidays, the No. 18 Lee College mens basketball team came out strong as the Navigators ran past LSC-Tomball in a 92-50 rout at the Lee College Arena on Wednesday.

The Navigators improved their record to 12-3 overall and stand the top of the Region 14 standings at 5-0. In addition, Lee has now extended its home winning streak to 16 games.

