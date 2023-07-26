Long a college that trains its students to join industry’s workforce, Lee College has recently been busy upskilling those already working in the plants.
Monday, Lee College unveiled its McNair campus renovations to a gathering of VIPs, providing a dedicated corporate training space, a first for the school.
“Lee College has a long history of offering corporate training to our industry partners through our Workforce and Community Development Center, but we’ve never had a designated space for this purpose until now,” Regents Chair Daryl Fontenot said prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“This addresses an important need in our community, because we can be responsive to the needs of our industry partners in advanced technical training any time the company has needs.”
The renovation at the campus located on the feeder road north of Interstate 10, which has been several years in the planning and construction, converted older units into an 11,000 square foot space. It includes lecture spaces, lab spaces and a break room that mirrors what an industry person would see in the field.
It is modular so that it can be converted easily to handle small or large classes and the particular training equipment needed.
“It give us a lot of flexibility,” said Marsha Tuha, executive director of the Center for Workforce and Community Development, “and I’m excited as a pioneer of contract training at Lee College. I’ve always had to find a place to have my classes in the past.
“Now with a dedicated space, we can offer our services to industry partners all the time.”
In a June presentation to the Lee College Board of Regents, Tuha highlighted the growth in demand for advanced training to upskill persons who’ve already been on the job for five to 10 years or more.
She highlighted three customers:
(bullet) Enterprise Products, for which boilermakers are being upskilled to become millwrights and machinists;
(bullet) ExxonMobil Global Manufacturing & Operations Training, for which electricians, instrument technicians, analyzers and millwrights from six sites throughout North America have received two to five weeks of training during the last five years;
(bullet) ExxonMobil Pipeline Co, for which the McNair Center is the company’s national training site for electrician skills.
The employers and hundreds of students who have trained are providing positive feedback, Tuha said.
Along with the corporate training center ribbon-cutting, Lee College President Lynda Villanueva announced that the college is now offering an associate degree and certificates in Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) under a new instructor, Chris Avirett.
The HVAC program had not been offered at Lee College for about a decade but its return will find students in another McNair Center renovated space, with state-of-the-art equipment to train on.
“Our instructors are truly amazing and have worked in the industry for, sometimes, decades. These subject-matter experts include retirees and Lee College alumni who have returned to share their extensive knowledge with the next generation of workers,” Villanueva said.
“The bottom line is that we are here for our local industry partners to meet their need for highly skilled workers like no other college in the area. How wonderful is it that we can educate our students, and then, when they get a job with one of our industry partners, they come right back to Lee College to get trained with their new company in a real-life work setting.”
Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo admitted he had never been inside the McNair Center before. But he was impressed, and especially for its purpose, a very important one, he said.
He mentioned that he had just attended a gathering of mayor from across the country.
“Although there may be some major differences in where we’re located and climate, there’s a few things that are certainly common,” Capetillo said.
“You invest in the community, you invest in education and you invest in a skilled workforce and so we go and continue to try to recruit jobs to Baytown. You have to have a skilled workforce to do so.”
Zoe Barinaga, plant manager at ExxonMobil’s chemical plant in Baytown, mentioned a $2 billion expansion is starting up at the chemical plant.
“This is why our partnership with Lee College is so vital. Today we continue to recruit and hire from Lee College,” she said.
The need, she said, is greater now.
“I have witnessed first-hand how important a training program can be. In the last five years, I’ve turned over half of my operators, because of retirement and expansion. The only way we can do that is having partnerships like this with Lee College.
“We appreciate Lee College’s dedication to Baytown, the dedication to your students and their family, and your dedication in preparing and training our future employees.”
