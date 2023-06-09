Charlotte and John P. Henderson

Charlotte and John P. Henderson at their home in the Longhorn Village Retirement Community, Austin, Texas (c. 2019)

 Photo courtesy of the Henderson family

Lee College in Baytown  has received a substantial gift from the estate of the late John P. and Charlotte Henderson. The Hendersons, who were longtime supporters of the college, bequeathed 10,000 shares of ExxonMobil stock which was sold for approximately $900,000. Their gift is the largest estate donation in the institution’s 89-year history.  

 The Lee College Scholarship Committee recently voted to use the money to establish the Henderson Family Trust, which will create over 20 scholarships annually. Recipients of the Henderson Family Trust will be known as The Henderson Scholars. 

