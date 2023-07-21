Lee College regents face a tough decision Aug. 17 when they are scheduled to choose who will replace Pete Alfaro on their board.
Board Chairman Daryl Fontenot announced the five finalists chosen in an executive session by the regents at the end of Thursday night’s meeting.
They are, alphabetically:
• Heron Thomas, principal over Barbers Hill ISD’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program and founder of Thomas Institute of Excellence (TIE) for seventh- and eighth-grade young men. He was recognized in The Baytown Sun’s 26 Under 40 Class of 2021.
• Dr. Yvonne Thomas, a retired dentist, who is the president of the Baytown Arts, Culture & Entertainment (ACE) district and heads up the Sculpture Trail. She is on the board of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Parks and Recreation board.
• Kevin Troller, retired in 2022 after 14 years as Baytown assistant city manager. Prior to that, he had a 26-year Army career as a finance officer and three years as a Defense Department consultant with the financial services company Deloitte & Touche.
• Pam Warford recently retired as executive director with the Lee College Foundation. She does marketing for Texas State Optical and was named Citizen of the Year by the Baytown Sun in 2011.
• Mike Wilson is senior vice president at Texas First Bank with a long history of community service. He is a member of The Baytown Sun Reader Advisory Board and was named Citizen of the Year in 2007.
A total of 17 men and women applied to fill the final two years of Alfaro’s six-year term. The former mayor of Baytown cited family reasons in announcing his retirement in May after 17 years as a regent.
“We had some very impressive candidates,” Fontenot said. “Getting down to five was a difficult decision.”
Board attorney John Hopkins joined the closed-door executive session via Webex to discuss with the board members the procedure for electing Alfaro’s replacement.
It was decided each candidate will be given three minutes to address the board at its next regular monthly meeting Aug. 17. Regents would then adjourn to an executive session to review the candidates, then return to open session for the final vote, Fontenot said.
“We don’t have (mid-term) resignations or retirements from our board very often,” the chairman explained, “so we consulted with our attorney on how to conduct our meeting.”
The last time the board was called upon to vote on a new member between regular six-year terms was in 2005, when Bill Blake retired because of health issues and former Baytown councilman Manual Escontrias was selected.
Fontenot said the regents were impressed by the applicants.
“I believe the reason our board vacancy attracted such strong interest as evidenced by the 17 people that applied is because of the great things going on at the college,” he said. “We have record enrollment and a strong financial position and are poised to continue accomplishing great things in the future.
“I appreciate my fellow board members and their efforts to make Lee College the strong institution that it has become. I especially appreciate our president, Dr. Lynda Villanueva, and her extraordinary team.
“I look forward to hearing from our finalists at the Aug. 17 board meeting. We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve got two past Citizens of the Year and one who was on 40 Under 40.
“That speaks volumes about the level of talent we have to consider.”
The attorney wasn’t the only one participating virtually in Thursday’s meeting.
Villanueva and top lieutenants Annette Ferguson and Douglas Walcerz, Webexed from Austin, where they were attending a meeting of the Texas Association of Community Colleges. Regents Weston Cotten and Susan Moore-Fontenot were also out of town and tuned into the meeting via Webex.
Different, but hardly unique after the world’s too-recent experience with the Covid-19 pandemic, where most meetings were virtual for several months.
“Covid taught us a lot of new tricks,” Fontenot said.
