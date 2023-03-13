Lee college coaches

As if falling in the Region 14 semifinal game to Trinity Valley on Friday wasn’t painful enough, the Lee College Navigators were denied an at-large bid to the NJCAA National Tournament on Sunday night.

The Navigators (26-6), finished the season ranked No. 11 in the nation, and won the regular season conference championship. Trinity Valley defeated Panola College to win the automatic bid, while Panola (28-5), ranked No. 10, was also passed over by the bid selection committee. 

