As if falling in the Region 14 semifinal game to Trinity Valley on Friday wasn’t painful enough, the Lee College Navigators were denied an at-large bid to the NJCAA National Tournament on Sunday night.
The Navigators (26-6), finished the season ranked No. 11 in the nation, and won the regular season conference championship. Trinity Valley defeated Panola College to win the automatic bid, while Panola (28-5), ranked No. 10, was also passed over by the bid selection committee.
Lee College Head Coach Nick Wade strongly voiced his displeasure over the selection committee’s decision.
“I just hate this for our guys,” he said. “After making history by winning the school’s first outright regular season championship and being ranked high in the national polls all season long and now this – the selection committee’s decision is nothing short of disgusting.”
Three Texas teams were selected out of the West Texas Region 5, conference champ Odessa, No. 21 Ranger and unranked Midland College.
Wade also took issue with the panel’s disregard of the strength of schedule when making their decision. Two of Lee's six losses were the No. 1 and 3 teams in the country, Southern Idaho and Odessa College.
Overall, Lee College posted four wins over top 25 teams and 22 Division 1 victories.
“The committee showed a great amount of disrespect to our team,” the head coach said. “They did not take into consideration the caliber of teams that we played. Our team battled all season long and busted their butts. They deserved better.”
The Navigators had a quite a following this year, as crowds increased significantly at home games at the Lee College Arena.
“I hurt for our fans that showed us so much love this year and also our community,” Wade said. “There were many times that they were the true spirit of being out home court advantage.”
The Navigators will return six players to its roster next year and Wade says the expectations are high.
“If we’ve learned anything from this is that you cannot ever leave anything to chance,” he said. “It’s a life lesson. We will bounce back and come back stronger than ever.”
