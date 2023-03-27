Lee College

Lee College Theater students will present the one-act play, “He Brought Her Heart Home in a Box,” by Adrianne Kennedy, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the black box theater of the Performing Arts Center.

Set in Georgia and New York in the 1940s, the story is a memory tale of segregation and doomed love.

