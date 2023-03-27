Lee College ‘He brought her heart home in a box’ Mar 27, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lee College Theater students will present the one-act play, “He Brought Her Heart Home in a Box,” by Adrianne Kennedy, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the black box theater of the Performing Arts Center.Set in Georgia and New York in the 1940s, the story is a memory tale of segregation and doomed love.The actors and dramaturg will lead a talk-back session after the performance, which is presented as part of Women’s History Month. 