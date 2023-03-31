The Mendoza Debate Society at Lee College struck gold in The Gem State by winning four IPDA National Championships at the 2023 IPDA National Championship Tournament & Convention hosted by Boise State University on March 23-26, 2023.  Lee College finished as both the 2022-2023 IPDA Season Long Community College Champions and the 2023 IPDA National Championship Tournament Community College Champions.  Lee College was also named the 2023 IPDA National Championship Tournament Team Debate Community College Champions. Team co-captain Priscilla Guerra, IMPACT Early College High School student, was recognized as the 2023 IPDA National Championship Tournament Junior Varsity Division Champion.

 At the 2023 IPDA National Championship Tournament, Lee College students brought home major awards as individuals as well.  Jerry McCauley was a Professional Division Semi-Finalist and was the fifth Ranked Professional Debate Speaker at the tournament.  Team Co-Captain Diego Moreno was a Junior Varsity Division Double Octofinalist, while novice debaters Emma Jaramillo, Elias Perry and Carlos Reyes were all Novice Double Octofinalist.  Moreno, Jaramillo, Perry and Reyes are all IMPACT ECHS students.

