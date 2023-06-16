Lee College held a retirement recognition for Regent Pete Alfaro and it included a monument being sort of dedicated to the former Baytown mayor.
“As time passes, we tend to forget some things that are important,” said Calvin Mundinger, a fellow who followed Alfaro to the mayor’s office, “but every time I pass over the Fred Hartman Bridge, I think of Pete Alfaro. That project was enormously important to Pete.
“In my opinion, without Pete’s persistence with TxDOT, we may not have that bridge. I invite everybody every time you see that bridge or cross over it, please think about Pete Alfaro because he had a whole lot to do with it.”
Alfaro recently listed the opening of the Hartman Bridge, attended by then-Texas governor and soon-to-be President George W. Bush, as his leading memory from 11 years as Baytown’s top civic leader, and there’s no arguing the importance of that access over the Houston Ship Channel.
But Alfaro has been important to Baytown in so many ways over the past five decades and Lee College threw a big party to recognize those ways Thursday evening. He is retiring there after 17 years as a member of the Board of Regents.
“It seems like yesterday we began our kinship connected by discovering the simple fact we were from San Antonio,” Lee College President Lynda Villanueva told him. “We grew up in a world where people who looked like us were rarely given the opportunity to serve in leadership roles.
“Because of your intelligence, coupled with your understanding of others and the ability to see people as they are, you had the unique opportunity to be that trailblazer for creating a pathway for so many of us.
“Thank you for making me feel welcome from the beginning of my tenure. Thank you for caring about our students and our community.”
Baytown’s current mayor, Brandon Capetillo, and Lee College Regents Chair Daryl Fontenot and former Chair Gilbert Santana all called Alfaro a mentor.
Capetillo recalled he was a high school student when an assignment included interviewing Alfaro, who was then Mayor-ProTem.
“I was 16 years old at the time, interviewing a predecessor in life, one who became such an incredible community leader. Being mayor is a tough job, but he did it with first class activities at the time.”
Capetillo read a proclamation from the city declaring Thursday, June 15 “Pete Alfaro Day in Baytown.”
The document cited his beginning with 31 years on the job for Humble Refining, his election in 1989 as Baytown’s first Hispanic mayor, a job he held for 11 years. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital since 1997 and he chaired the Bay Area Homeless Services Board of Directors from 2005 to earlier this year.
Last month, he and his wife, Lupe, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary and were honored earlier this month by the dedication of the Lupe and Pete Alfaro Clinical Education Training Facility. Capetillo called it “a great recognition for a great man.”
U.S. Representative Dr. Brian Babin’s assistant, Will Carter, presented Alfaro a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, and Shawn Caruso, director of operations for Texas Sen. Mayes Middleton, presented a lengthy resolution – “It’s a ream of paper,” he joked to Alfaro.
Alfaro thanked Lee College for a family highlight, allowing him to present his wife her diploma when she completed an associate’s degree in 2017, and said he appreciated that Villanueva was going to let him present a diploma to his granddaughter Kelsey in December.
“You are always going to be a part of the Lee College family and we expect you to visit us often,” Villaneuva said.
Actually, Alfaro will remain on the board until his replacement is named. The school posted his position online and in this newspaper with a deadline of July 2 for applying. The person selected will serve through the May 2025 election, the end of Alfaro’s third six-year term.
The end of Thursday’s formal proceedings came with a bit of unintended humor.
“Regent Alfaro, you have really moved this audience,” Villanueva said as Alfaro returned to his seat from his short thank-you speech. “I have never seen our Chief Financial Officer cry. Look at what you’ve done to Annette, she is so moved.”
Annette Ferguson, seated behind Alfaro was certainly gushing tears.
“You need to give her a hug,” the school’s president said.
And he did. Then the several hundred assembled adjourned to the meeting hall’s foyer and took photos with and visited with the Alfaros, Pete and Lupe.
