For Black History Month, Lee College is hosting events throughout February to commemorate and celebrate the role of Black Americans have played in U.S. history. The public is 

• 12:30 - 2:30p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7 at McNulty-Haddick Nursing Center, “Hope, Healing and Breaking the Silence,” a panel discussion and presentation addressing the stigma surrounding mental and physical health in Black America.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.