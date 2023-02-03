For Black History Month, Lee College is hosting events throughout February to commemorate and celebrate the role of Black Americans have played in U.S. history. The public is
• 12:30 - 2:30p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7 at McNulty-Haddick Nursing Center, “Hope, Healing and Breaking the Silence,” a panel discussion and presentation addressing the stigma surrounding mental and physical health in Black America.
• 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, Lee College Navigators vs. Jacksonville College at the Lee College Arena. The halftime show will be dedicated to honoring Det. Lance Watkins with the Baytown Police Department and adjunct professor at Lee College. The Lee College Black Educational Access & Completion Committee (BEACC) has chosen to recognize Det. Watkins for his dedication to making education accessible to the African American and Hispanic communities and to other under-represented groups.
• 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17 at Performing Arts Center, Ryan & Ryan, a father-son dueling piano show. There will be an artist discussion at 6:30 p.m., before the performance which will be moderated by Lee College Board of Regent member Susan Moore-Fontenot. Ryan & Ryan draw upon classic and contemporary music from Rachmaninoff to Gershwin to Billy Joel and combine their talents to create a dazzling blend of old and new school music.
• 5 - 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at Rundell Hall Conference Center, Black Owned Business Alliance Showcase. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet owners of area Black-owned businesses and sample their products.
