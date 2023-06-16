Lee College is seeking applications to fill the regent position of longtime regent Pete Alfaro who recently retired. The Board of Regents will appoint a replacement to serve until the next regular election which will be held in May 2025.
Citizens who are interested in applying for the vacant position must adhere to several eligibility criteria to hold the office. Fill out the The Lee College Trustee Nomination Form, which can be found at the following link. (If you are reading online, click this link to access the form.)
2) I will be 18 years of age or older on the date of appointment.
3) I have not been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
4) I have not been finally convicted of a felony from which I have not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.
5) I have resided continuously in the state of Texas for twelve months and in the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District for six months immediately preceding the date the appointment is made.
6) On the date the appointment is made, I will be registered to vote in the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District.
7) Full name
8) Residential address (street, city, ZIP)
9) Phone
10) Email
11) Why are you interested in serving on the Lee College Board of Regents?
(We recommend that in 250 words or less, please provide us with your rationale to serve on the Lee College Board of Regents. )
12) Please describe relevant knowledge, skills, and abilities that make you a good fit for this role.
(We recommend that in 250 words or fewer.)
13) How would you advance a team approach to governance?
(We recommend that in 250 words or fewer.)
14) Briefly discuss your long-term vision for Lee College.
(We recommend that in 250 words or fewer.)
If you wish to provide a resume or other document in support of your application, please email it to PresidentsOffice@Lee.Edu, but this is not required for your application to be considered.
If you do not have access to the link for the questions, to apply and submit your name for consideration email the Office of the President at PresidentsOffice@Lee.Edu with questions.
