Lee College advances to Region 14 semifinal Mar 9, 2023 Mar 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lee College Navigators advanced in the Region 14 Tournament in Tyler with a 68-61 victory over Navarro College on Thursday afternoon. Lee College will face the winner of the Paris/Bossier Parish game in a semifinal round game at 6 p.m. Friday. With the win over the Bulldogs, the Navigators raised their record to 26-5 on the yearMore details to come in The Baytown Sun’s Weekend Edition and online. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Zoology Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-March 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Frederick (Bubba) St.Romain Mar 8, 2023 Michael Thomas Stewart Updated Mar 7, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey Are you in favor of doing away with Daylight Saving Time? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Lee College advances to Region 14 semifinal Local teacher survives ‘Survivor’ Episode 2 Citizens of the Year selected GCCISD discusses budget Citizen communication, utility billing software on agenda Police Beat - March 9 Goose Creek AP arrested for cocaine possession Lee College’s title run begins against Navarro Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBaytown PD arrest alleged drug trafficker at hotelWeapons, drugs seized in Baytown PD raidGoose Creek AP arrested for cocaine possessionProbe of BH student’s death continuesBaytown loses out on battleshipChambers Co. woman accused of murder attempts suicide in jailRodeo singer coming to BaytownBaytown PD busts alleged car thiefAmy Babin HudsonRegular Season Champs: Navs headed to Regionals Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor: Children, our most valuable treasure Mar 6, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Open Beaches Act Mar 1, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: I Shed a Tear, Today Updated Mar 1, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Raymond Martin’s Opinion Feb 27, 2023 0 letter to the editor: Raymond Martin’s opinion Feb 20, 2023 0 Letters to the Editor: February 19 Feb 17, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads 182 Oakland St Sat 8-3 Clothes, toys, furn, Kitchen, tools, & much more 9 hrs ago Multi Family Sale 4921 Lawrence 77523 Sat 8-? Lots of everything! 10 hrs ago Lg 3 Day Estate Sale 102 Pamela, Mar 7, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.