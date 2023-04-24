Seniors in the Global Business Academy at Goose Creek Memorial High have a capstone project to market works from the Baytown Sculpture Trail. Along the wall are, from left, Derek Hernandez, Michael Muratalla, Neida Gonzalez, Ahmad Kerl, Xavier Williams, David Peña, Joseph Holmes and Alonso Molina. In front are Caterin Lagos Sanchez, Adrianna Morales, Jessica Garcia-Elizarraraz, Ameea Haney, Kyla Dickson, Gloria Martinez, Amani Edwards, Erin Cook (CTE specialist), J. Jermaine Freeman (Academy teacher) and Lauren Heffernan (Academy teacher).
The worlds of education, business and art are intersecting in a collaboration between the Global Business Academy at Goose Creek Memorial High School and the Baytown Sculpture Trail, as students take on the effort to sell sculptures that are on display in the show. The project is the capstone project for the 15 seniors in the program.
The sculpture trail, organized by the nonprofit Historic Baytown Arts, Culture and Entertainment District and funded by sponsorships, pays sculptors a small honorarium for displaying their works for a year in the area around Town Square, but the display is also an opportunity for the artists to sell or lease the works at the end of the year.
Of the 20 works on display the first year, five were sold and six were leased. While organizers considered that a good result, the partnership with the GCM class offers the opportunity to increase those numbers while also giving students real-world experience to complement their classroom education.
Erin Cook, the Career and Technical Education specialist who oversees the Global Business Academy, said the 15 students are in their senior year of the four-year Global Business Academy Program, which has classes to introduce students to all aspects of business management alongside core academic classes. “This is the senior practicum class, so they participate in internships, Junior Achievement, and then they also have their capstone project.”
Lauren Heffernan, teacher of the class, said the students organized the class as a business, selecting a president, vice president and specialists in finance, marketing and communication. Each student also selected one or two sculptures to try to sell. That involves researching the sculpture, then contacting a company that might be interested in purchasing it.
“There’s sales involved; there’s also accounting, communication — I wouldn’t say it’s specifically just sales,” Heffernan said. “We also have a human resources component, so they’re learning how to look at job descriptions and also create those policies, so we try to hit on every facet of business.”
The class started its project by choosing officers for its company through discussion then a vote. “We’ve all been together since our freshman year,” President Alonso Molina said. Students don’t have all their classes together, but all have shared some classes over the four years.
Molina said he helped organize department heads and set up lists of which students would attend ACE District Sculpture Trail events.
Vice President Neida Gonzalez said a lot of her job has been helping students understand what the sculpture trail is about and why it is important. She had the opportunity to attend the opening reception that many of the artists and sponsors attended.
“It’s the first time the academy, or at least the academy seniors, are doing a project like this, so we’re helping to start a precedent,” Molina said.
Gonzalez added, “I feel like this is the first step for the academy seniors. Next year they’ll have a better idea. It’s going to become something that’s good that other seniors will enjoy.”
Two students, Gloria Martinez and David Pena, work with communication. They created a model email for use in making a first contact with potential clients, as well as a shared spreadsheet for the class to keep up with the status of contacts and prospects.
“First we send out the emails, and for follow-up we try to do a phone call or a meeting and better explain the process,” Pena said. If a potential customer isn’t interested, he said, the student tries to get a suggestion of who might be, “so that we don’t leave empty-handed.”
Martinez said, “I’ve learned that you have to get out of your comfort zone, and once you do, there’s no looking back.”
Pena said the project has taught him, “you can’t get comfortable. Once you get comfortable, that’s when you get behind; once you get behind it’s hard to catch up again.”
Marketing materials to send out to clients were created by the class’s marketing department, Derek Hernandez and Jessica Garcia.
Hernandez said they created a catalog and prepared sales scripts for everyone in the class to know how to talk to clients. “Some of us were struggling with that so we just wanted to help,” Garcia said.
“We were really scared,” Hernandez added. “A lot of us are really shy people. We just needed something to have a base — to have a foundation of where to start.”
He said the biggest thing he learned was how hard it is…how many contacts need to be made before getting any interest. “It takes a toll on you,” he said.
Garcia said the teamwork required was where she learned the most. “You want something to be your way, but then you have other people. When you bring all of our ideas together and decide on one.”
“We struggled a little bit, but we managed,” Garcia said.
Handling finance for the class is Adrianna Morales. “That involves making payment plans — setting up for each individual sculpture what possible payment plans we could propose to people looking to buy them.”
She said she’s taken accounting, but the project taught her new skills. “I learned more of the working with a team aspect. This class taught me how to actually work with other departments.”
Xavier Williams and Ahmad Kerl are the class’s human resources team. “We make sure everybody’s on task, everyone’s doing their job,” Kerl said. “We don’t want to have anybody off task where it will slow the project down.”
“You just have to learn to be able to learn to be real flexible,” Williams said. “You have to take it on a case-by-case basis and treat everyone differently and treat everybody appropriately based off of what they relate to.”
Heffernan shares teaching responsibilities in the Global Business Academy with Jermaine Freeman, so both have taught the students in the classroom, and the capstone project helps bring it all together. Heffernan said “That hands-on experience is so important for students. If they don’t have that exposure, then they don’t really get to learn from the experience.”
