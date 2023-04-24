Seniors in Global Business Academy, GCM

Seniors in the Global Business Academy at Goose Creek Memorial High have a capstone project to market works from the Baytown Sculpture Trail. Along the wall are, from left, Derek Hernandez, Michael Muratalla, Neida Gonzalez, Ahmad Kerl, Xavier Williams, David Peña, Joseph Holmes and Alonso Molina. In front are Caterin Lagos Sanchez, Adrianna Morales, Jessica Garcia-Elizarraraz, Ameea Haney, Kyla Dickson, Gloria Martinez, Amani Edwards, Erin Cook (CTE specialist), J. Jermaine Freeman (Academy teacher) and Lauren Heffernan (Academy teacher).

 Photo by Mark Fleming

The worlds of education, business and art are intersecting in a collaboration between the Global Business Academy at Goose Creek Memorial High School and the Baytown Sculpture Trail, as students take on the effort to sell sculptures that are on display in the show. The project is the capstone project for the 15 seniors in the program.

The sculpture trail, organized by the nonprofit Historic Baytown Arts, Culture and Entertainment District and funded by sponsorships, pays sculptors a small honorarium for displaying their works for a year in the area around Town Square, but the display is also an opportunity for the artists to sell or lease the works at the end of the year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.