Barbers Hill Youth Soccer Club is hosting a TOPS Festival dedicated to supporting children and adults with disabilities from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Mont Belvieu City Park.
The festival will feature soccer games and training sessions for players who want to participate.
The TOPS (The Outreach Program for Soccer) program aims to create an inclusive and empowering environment, enabling children and adults with disabilities to experience the joy of playing soccer. Numerous vendors and sponsors have extended their support for this upcoming festival. This will help them make a positive impact on children with disabilities.
In anticipation of the festival’s first year, Alyssa Rios, TOPS coordinator and fundraising director, was ecstatic.
“This is near and dear to my heart because I have a child with a disability,” Rios said. “So, when I was informed about it, I had to go all out with it. Hopefully, we have a successful turnout.”
Rios said it is their goal to have 50 or more children registered by the weekend, and so far, 25 have signed up. All are welcome to this fun-filled event.
After this event, they will have monthly practices to accommodate those playing soccer with disabilities.
Rios would like to give a special shout-out and thank you to the Patients Emergency Room and hospital, as they sponsored an immense amount of donations for this weekend.
“They made a huge donation for us and sponsored all of the shirts,” Rios said. “So, every participant and volunteer who shows up will get a shirt, and then we will have enough for this event for years to come.”
To register your child for this free event or to volunteer, contact Rios at 832-926-2665.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.