Police tape

A lawyer for a man charged with murder after being suspected of driving drunk and crashing his vehicle, killing a 3-year-old inside, is asking everyone to reserve judgment. 

Eric Davis, who is representing Ricardo Rodriguez, 40, was asked about the allegations that his client was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened Sunday in the 4200 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.