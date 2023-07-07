A lawyer for a man charged with murder after being suspected of driving drunk and crashing his vehicle, killing a 3-year-old inside, is asking everyone to reserve judgment.
Eric Davis, who is representing Ricardo Rodriguez, 40, was asked about the allegations that his client was driving while intoxicated when the accident happened Sunday in the 4200 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg.
“Nothing has been proven,” Davis said. “He has been accused of some stuff, and he is presumed innocent. This is a tragic accident. And my hope is people will presume him to be innocent and allow the process to take place.”
Davis said he is new to the case and is just starting with the investigation.
“Everybody is hurting,” Davis said. “My heart goes out to the family. They are the ones that have lost the baby, my client’s baby. It is a tragic loss.”
Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies have said Rodriguez was heading westbound on West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg in a white GMC truck with a 3-year-old child in the car with him. At about 1 p.m. Sunday, police said Rodriguez was reportedly speeding and was unable to stay within a single lane. Police said Rodriguez left the roadway, ended up in a ditch and struck a telephone pole. He was ejected but sustained minor injuries. The child was apparently restrained in an adult seatbelt and died inside the vehicle, according to authorities.
According to court records, Rodriguez has been charged with murder. He was also given a $50,000 bond, which records indicate was made.
Rodriguez is set to face arraignment at 9 a.m. Sept. 27 in the 174th District Court.
The case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. If anyone has any information about the accident, call 713-274-7400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.