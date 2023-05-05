Tears of joy, tears of estrangement, tears of pride. Happy tears.
Another episode has aired and still no one has set their sights on Lauren Harpe, the elementary school teacher at Barbers Hill.
With two shows remaining before the live conclusion of “Survivor” on May 24, Harpe is one of seven players still competing for that $1 million grand prize and one of two remaining in the game who has never received a vote against them at a Tribal Council.
The other is nerdy college boy Carson.
Speaking of young bloods, it was 23-year-old Frannie Marin who won her third physical challenge. She then invited Lauren, Carolyn and Heidi to share in her reward, a trip to the Sanctuary to feast on tacos, drink margaritas and read notes from loved ones.
Hence the crying.
The ones from Lauren’s two sons, Christopher and Braxton, naturally had her wet-eyed, but it was one from her father that seemed to affect her the most. He told her how proud he was of her.
Then Lauren was proud of herself, how she rebounded from divorce and went back to school and earned a master’s degree. How she was making it as a single mom.
The four women decided they should vote off Danny, who’s been pulling a lot of strings when it comes to Tribal Council politics.
Back at camp, Danny had other ideas. He sicced everyone on Frannie, precisely because she won the three physical challenges. She was a threat to others who had a million on their mind.
Frannie was voted out of the game by all the guys: Danny, Yam Yam and Carson; and two of the women, Jaime and Lauren.
Then she joined “show-mance” boyfriend Matt in the jury box. We’ll have to wait until the May 24 season finale to find out whether or not it’s true love. And maybe watch Lauren Harpe cry again. Maybe she’ll make some of that Jeff Probst money rain in Baytown. Just a thought. Now I’m going to cry.
