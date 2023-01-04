The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gained a new congregation Sunday, dividing its Baytown church in two to accommodate growth in the area.

Rob Brown, president of the Houston Texas East Stake of the church, said, “The Baytown area, particularly north of Wallisville Road and east of Sjolander, has experienced significant growth. The creation of this new congregation, and the redrawing of the boundaries of the existing congregation, will allow our local leaders to be more focused in their efforts to minister to the broader community, especially the rising generation of youth.”

