The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gained a new congregation Sunday, dividing its Baytown church in two to accommodate growth in the area.
Rob Brown, president of the Houston Texas East Stake of the church, said, “The Baytown area, particularly north of Wallisville Road and east of Sjolander, has experienced significant growth. The creation of this new congregation, and the redrawing of the boundaries of the existing congregation, will allow our local leaders to be more focused in their efforts to minister to the broader community, especially the rising generation of youth.”
Members of the church, often referred to as Mormons, attend a local congregation based on where they live. While the change divides the current group, Brown said both will continue to worship in the same building at 1010 Birdsong Drive in Baytown. The Goose Creek Ward will have its sacrament meeting at 9 a.m. Sunday; the Cedar Bayou Ward will have its sacrament meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The church refers to its local units as wards. In the transition, the former Baytown Ward became the Goose Creek Ward and the Cedar Bayou Ward. The Goose Creek Ward includes the area north of Interstate 10 between the San Jacinto River and the Trinity River, plus areas south of the interstate in the Lakewood, Lynchburg and Linus areas. The Cedar Bayou Ward includes the rest of the area south of the interstate and between the rivers.
While many churches are struggling, Brown said the Baytown congregation has grown.
The churches are led by laypersons who have other jobs, so the denomination tries to keep its wards of manageable size, with no more than 400-500 members, he said. The Baytown Ward had grown to about 1,100, creating the need to split it.
Each ward has a three-person leadership team with a bishop, a first counselor and a second counselor. These are, respectively, Michael Clayton, Roman Rodriguez and Joshua Frei for the Goose Creek Ward and Brad Chandler, Amador Mendoza and Stetson Beals for the Cedar Bayou Ward.
Brown said he had been a member of the congregation since 1982, and it has had periods of growth and decline; it has even added a second ward before then re-combined.
He said there has been a lot of growth, especially in the last two years, but it has been affected by the same cultural shifts as others. “Our growth has been tempered as well,” he said.
“One of the more significant efforts that the church has made, not only here locally but kind of globally, is to be very involved in other faith-based organizations — you can almost say pooling our resources in this idea of ministering to communities,” he said.
“We believe strongly in doing our level-best to serve the community, because it’s the right thing to do.”
