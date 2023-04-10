This giraffe, photographed on the Y.O. Ranch, is now at home in Texas, which has a somewhat similar climate to its native Africa. A separate barn with a high entrance allows giraffes to enter when a norther hits.
A neighbor’s parents that previously lived in Texas were visiting recently and complained about the heat. After all, the thermometer had hit 92-degrees – in late March!
That reminded me that hot weather is coming. Springtime can have some hot weather, but also enough cool weather to enjoy being outdoors.
A day or so after the 92- degree day, the temp dropped into the ‘50s. And I recall the year we had sleet in Austin on April 8-9 and the Hill Country had four inches of snow.
Those extremes are not all that rare and foretell the coming of summertime heat. So don’t wait to enjoy the outdoors. There’s plenty to do now for kids, families, and you and me.
Fishing is one such activity. Neighborhood fishing lakes in or near major cities provide family-friendly fishing from a pier or bank in small, stocked ponds and lakes close to home. Catching catfish big enough to keep is a thrill for any kid. I ran uphill with the little channel cat still on my line to show off my first ever catfish. And kids under 17 fish free.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Community Fish Lakes (75-acres and under) also provide free kid fishing (same ages).
Or, you may have a friend who owns property having a pond for livestock watering or even just for fishing that he might let you bring your kids to fish.
There’s also some fun looming for any kid (and parents) in the form of rabbit or squirrel hunting. The rabbit population is currently suffering from Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2, having been diagnosed in a number of counties, but some farmers are willing to protect crops by allowing hunting.
A TPWD news release stated that the disease affects cottontails and jackrabbits but is not harmful to humans or pets.
There is no closed season on rabbits, and squirrel season is open year ‘round in some counties. Check the TPWD Outdoor Annual for your county.
This is also a fine time to visit zoos in Texas before it gets hot, and Texas has some excellent ones. Ft. Worth, Dallas, Houston, and Waco are near population centers. Victoria and Brownsville zoos are well worth the drive. One Internet commenter said Austin has an interesting one: the Texas Legislature!
My favorite is the Brackenridge Park Zoo in San Antonio. Part of that now is because so much history took place in that city.
That bored me as a child, but the trip was redeemed when we got to the zoo! Rattlesnakes, multitudes of Rio Grande perch (cichlids) in the river that winds through it, the big cats, white-tailed deer, and all the rest fascinated me then, and still do.
Especially, now, the Alamo. We’re planning another trip soon. Maybe we’ll see you there!
But I can’t talk about all the outdoor attractions in Texas without mentioning wild game parks like the Y.O. Ranch west of Kerrville (830-640-3222) and Fossil Rim Wildlife Center (254-898-4282) near Glen Rose and the dinosaur tracks.
