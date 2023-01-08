Montgomery Lake Creek took the prizes both for traveling the farthest and the longest joy ride home Saturday after winning the championship of the GCCISD Varsity Invitational boys soccer tournament.
Lake Creek did it with a 3-2 win over an Aldine Davis team that needed penalty kicks to advance from a 2-2 regular-time tie with Friendswood for the Maroon Bracket championship. Lake Creek won the Maroon Bracket championship 3-2 over Kempner.
Sterling finished third in the Blue Bracket, beating Richmond Foster 2-0; and Crosby finished third in the Maroon, downing Randle 9-0. Baytown Lee, rebounding after a first-round loss, defeated Sharpstown 3-0 to win the Maroon consolation title. Barbers Hill tied Clear Brook 1-1 in the Blue Bracket consolation final.
Saturday’s scores
Crosby 9, Randle 0
Friendswood 2, Aldine Davis 2 (Davis wins 4-3 on penalty kicks)
Clear Brook 1, Barbers Hill 1
Baytown Sterling 2, Foster 0
Baytown Lee 3, Sharpstown 0
West Brook 2, Milby 1
Lake Creek 3, Kempner 2
Brazosport 1, La Porte 0
Lake Creek 3, Aldine Davis 2 (championship match)
All-tournament team
Barbers Hill – Martin Alvarez, Elesban Ruiz
Baytown Lee – Miguel Dominguez, Javier Flores
Baytown Sterling – Ramiro Longoria, Fabian Lara
Brazosport – Jose Medina, Alan Villafana
Crosby – Saul Lazaro, Jesus Martinez
Aldine Davis – Axel Diaz, Edwin Garcia
Friendswood – Luke Sala, Carter Stilwell
Kempner – Jason Fierro, Santos Martinez
Lake Creek – Efrain Solia, Dakota Kennett
La Porte – Armando Alvarado, Abner Lima
MIlby – Eber Gonzalez, Miguel Ruiz
Randle – Brian Tinajero, Royalty Lawal
Sharpstown – Ronald Rivas, Carlos Herrera
West Brook – Emmanuel Kuffour, Nathaniel Velasquez
