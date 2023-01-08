Soccer ball

Montgomery Lake Creek took the prizes both for traveling the farthest and the longest joy ride home Saturday after winning the championship of the GCCISD Varsity Invitational boys soccer tournament.

Lake Creek did it with a 3-2 win over an Aldine Davis team that needed penalty kicks to advance from a 2-2 regular-time tie with Friendswood for the Maroon Bracket championship. Lake Creek won the Maroon Bracket championship 3-2 over Kempner.

