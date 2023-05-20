The usual seven innings of softball were not enough to determine who advanced to the regional finals between No. 1 Lake Creek and No. 2 Barbers Hill on Friday night at Grand Oaks High School in Conroe.
Try nine innings.
After the Lions jumped out to an early lead, the Eagles scored three runs to go ahead in the third inning. Lake Creek came back to tie the game in the fifth and both teams remained deadlocked to force extra innings.
Shades of 2021 must have been on Lake Creek’s minds as Barbers Hill was the last team to defeat the Lions. It didn’t happen this time.
Lake Creek’s Madalyn Davis dropped a drag bunt with courtesy runner Abby Estay on base. Davis hustled down to first, but third baseman Harper Gonzales overthrew first baseman Emma Hargrave. As the ball sailed into right field, Estay rounded the bases with Davis trailing behind to secure the lead and the eventual 5-3 victory.
The loss ended the season for Barbers Hill, who finished with a 39-6 overall record and a No. 3 national ranking. Top-ranked Lake Creek (40-0) will face Georgetown this week to see who advances to the Class 5A state championship game.
Once again, the game was another pitcher’s battle between Lake Creek ace and Florida signee Ava Brown and Barbers Hill sophomore phenom Hailey Nutter.
Brown allowed three runs on 10 hits, struck out seven and walked three in nine innings. Nutter struck out 14, walked one batter unintentionally and gave up three earned runs in nine innings.
Barbers Hill’s shining moment was in the bottom of the third inning when Reagan Duty ripped a two-run single with the bases loaded to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. However, Duty tried to stretch the hit, but was thrown out at second and Ashlynn Cooper was thown out trying to score from third to complete the double play.
The Lions knotted up the game when Kalee Rochinski was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning with the bases loaded to tie the score and set the stage for the late-inning heroics.
