Sterling outside hitter Katy Barger (12) was one of the dominant players for the Lady Rangers during their postseason run in 2022. Head Coach Candace Southall is expecting Barger to make an impact on the court as the team starts its season when it travels to Pasadena Dobie on Aug. 9.
With several impact players returning to the court, the Sterling girls volleyball team is poised for another playoff run this season.
The Lady Rangers were 28-8 overall last year and finished second in District 17-5A with a 13-3 record. Sterling recorded a bi-district playoff sweep of Santa Fe, only to see its season come to an end in the area round against state-ranked Fulshear.
Head Volleyball Coach Candace Southall feels confident about her team’s chances of making another trip to the postseason in 2023.
“We are returning our defensive specialists and our liberos, so our back row game will be a strength,” she said. “It was exciting to make the area round last season. If we are to be successful, we must come together and build chemistry if we expect to make it back to the playoffs.”
Outside hitters Katy Barger and Bailee Payne are back for their senior year, along with defensive specialists Karmyn Hebert, Briana Galvan and Kadince Grothe.
Barger was dominant for the Lady Rangers as she led the team 418 kills last season and had 31 blocks. She also had 34 aces and 192 digs.
“I am expecting Katy to be a playmaker,” Southall said. “She is a dynamic force for us and I expect her to be aggressive and be a leader. She is a very vital contributor to our team.”
Once again, Barbers Hill is the preseason favorite to repeat as district champions, with Sterling, Crosby and Nederland contending for playoff spots.
“We approach every game the same way with the intent to win regardless of the team,” Southall said.
Sterling will be tested right away as it will travel to Pasadena Dobie for its first game of the season at 6 p.m. August 9. The Lady Longhorns captured the third-place postseason berth in District 21-5A in 2022.
The three games that follow are also against playoff teams, including Bridge City who went undefeated in 19-4A and advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
“This will be a good build-up for when we enter district play and that is why we scheduled these teams,” Southall said. “I am excited for the season and looking forward to taking it one game at a time.”
