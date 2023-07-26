rss vb

Sterling outside hitter Katy Barger (12) was one of the dominant players for the Lady Rangers during their postseason run in 2022. Head Coach Candace Southall is expecting Barger to make an impact on the court as the team starts its season when it travels to Pasadena Dobie on Aug. 9.

 c2pix Photography

With several impact players returning to the court, the Sterling girls volleyball team is poised for another playoff run this season.

The Lady Rangers were 28-8 overall last year and finished second in District 17-5A with a 13-3 record. Sterling recorded a bi-district playoff sweep of Santa Fe, only to see its season come to an end in the area round against state-ranked Fulshear.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.