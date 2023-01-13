Kiwanis awards top apple sellers

The top apple sellers for the 76th annual Baytown Kiwanis Apple Sale were honored at the Thursday Kiwanis Club of Baytown meeting. Gary Englert was the top apple seller after having sold 62.5 cases of apples. The apple sale helps raise scholarship funds. Pictured are, from left, Connie Tilton, Englert, Renee Rhodes, and Virginia Miller. Not pictured is Jim Wadzinski.

The top sellers from the 76th annual Baytown Kiwanis Apple Sale were honored at the club’s Thursday meeting. 

Kiwanis club member Martha Barnett said they sold a total of 421 cases of apples, which comes to about 30,000 apples. They also raised about $21,000 for scholarship funds. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.