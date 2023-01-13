Kiwanis awards top apple sellers

The top apple sellers for the 76th annual Baytown Kiwanis Apple Sale were honored at the Thursday Kiwanis Club of Baytown meeting. Gary Englert was the top apple seller after having sold 62.5 cases of apples. The apple sale helps raise scholarship funds. Pictured are, from left, Connie Tilton, Englert, Renee Rhodes, and Virginia Miller. Not pictured is Jim Wadzinski.
The top sellers from the 76th annual Baytown Kiwanis Apple Sale were honored at the club’s Thursday meeting.
Kiwanis club member Martha Barnett said they sold a total of 421 cases of apples, which comes to about 30,000 apples. They also raised about $21,000 for scholarship funds.
“Thanks to all of our membership,” Barnett said. “It was a team effort.”
The top seller for the year was Gary Englert, who sold 62.5 cases of apples. He received the John Tucker Golden Apple award. Second place was Renee Rhodes, who sold 26 and ¾ cases of apples. Connie Tilton came in third and sold 26.5 cases of apples. Jim Wadzinski was the fourth-place seller, and he sold 20.5 cases. Virginia Miller was the fifth-highest apple seller and sold 16 and ¼ cases.
The Apple Committee board members were also recognized with special apple-themed coffee mugs. They were Blake Cather, Chad Merling, and Dave Jirrels. Barnett received an award for serving as the 2022 Apple Chair. Leah Miller was announced as the chair for the Apple Sale this year.
Volunteers at the local Key Clubs, the student version of the Kiwanis Club, were also recognized. The clubs honored were from the Key Clubs at Robert E. Lee High School, Goose Creek Memorial High School and Stuart Career Tech High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.