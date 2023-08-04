The third annual Juneteenth festival and the Fourth of July celebrations were once again a huge success, Parks and Recreations Department officials said.
Speaking at a Wednesday meeting, Parks and Recreations Department Director Cliff Hatch said the Juneteenth event, held June 17 at Bicentennial Park, went well.
“This year, we used a different booking agency,” Hatch said. “We had been using (TSE Entertainment) for all of our event needs. This year, the Juneteenth committee did not feel they could offer some of the talent they wanted to. So, they went in a different direction.”
This time, Hatch said they went with Top Shelf Entertainment. Through the new booking agency, the city was able to sign up rappers, such as Chalie Boy, Lil Keke and the headliner Slim Thug. Despite a heat advisory, the annual Juneteenth festival drew a record crowd, with an estimated 25,000 and 30,000 in attendance, according to Baytown police.
“It was a fun project to work with someone new and they brought in a vastly younger age group than we had been able to (attract) with TSE and they also shortened the set shows to 30-minute sets,” Hatch said. “They had four or five rappers that came on and they were track-based, too. They would come out and sing over the track and quickly change to the next one, it kept the show moving. I think it was really entertaining.”
Hatch also spoke about the passing of Big Pokey, who, after performing at the Baytown festival, drove to Beaumont, where he collapsed and died on stage of an apparent heart attack.
“On July 4, we wondered if we could have saved him since we had EMS right there,” Hatch said. “If it had happened in Baytown, they could’ve saved him. We hate for these things to happen, but we did learn from it.”
For the Fourth of July celebration, Hatch said temperatures reached into the 100s.
Hatch added that performers who took the stage in the afternoon before headliner LeAnn Rimes had to contend with the extreme heat.
“We let EMS backstage instead of over at the EMS tent because of lessons learned on Juneteenth,” Hatch said. “But, the Fourth of July went off really well. We had a huge crowd.”
About 5,000 attended on the first day of the celebration and another 20,000 on July 4, according to city officials.
For this year’s event, Hatch said they sent out a list to Baytonians and asked them who they wanted to see at the Fourth of July celebrations.
“I honestly think this is the first year that I did not hear any negative reviews or complaints on the headliners,” Hatch said.
Aside from country/pop star Rimes, Houston-based Madeline Edwards, Baytown native RL Bell, three-time Grammy-winning Tejano music act Sunny Sauceda and Siggno also performed at the celebrations.
“They put on a really good show with a really good crowd,” Hatch said.
The vendors were also set up on Market Street this time, and Hatch the layout opened up a lot more room for the crowds.
“If we had not moved them, we would have been overcrowded,” Hatch said.
