City of Baytown is in its third year of hosting a free celebratory concert in honor of Juneteenth. Baytown’s Juneteenth Celebration recently won the 2023 Texas Travel Award for best community event, shedding light on the event as representing a uniquely Texas place and experience worthy of any traveler’s itinerary.
Vincent J. Norman has been a part of Baytown’s celebration since its inception and has ties to the historical event even further back than that. He said, “Juneteenth has been a date of significance since as early as I can remember.”
He added, “As a family, we always celebrated the date by attending the annual celebration and parade in McNair, TX, of which continues to this day, and is held dear to the hearts of many. I was ecstatic when I learned that the City of Baytown would be organizing a manifestation of the Juneteenth celebration, in acknowledgement of the date becoming a nationally recognized holiday in 2021. It is paramount that I am involved to ensure the Baytown event does not compete nor overshadow what the community of McNair started and continues to do. My objective is to assist in adding awareness to the date, so that many others can also educate themselves about the importance of the now nationally recognized Holiday!”
This year, the Juneteenth Committee worked to select a lineup to include both local talent and celebrity talent. Curtis Poullard and Brandi Holmes will take the stage starting at 5 p.m. to kick off the event. There will also be a special Juneteenth ceremony at 7 p.m. recognizing the date’s significance, while Chalie Boy, Big Pokey, Lil Keke, and Slim Thug take over the stage for the remainder of the night. The concert will end with a fantastic firework display at 9:55 p.m.
Vincent, who is part of the Juneteenth Committee, said, “In the process of selecting this year’s Juneteenth entertainment lineup, it was of importance that we acquired entertainers of both local Baytown and Houston relevance. Professional entertainers that are capable of producing a complete show for families of all ages to enjoy. Also, entertainers that have the ability to bring a diverse community such as Baytown together to celebrate the holiday.”
Along with the free concert, there will be 18 food vendors providing all types of food to include seafood, funnel cakes, barbeque, turkey legs, tex mex, and frozen treats.
There are a few tips you should know before heading to the festivities. Be sure to bring your chairs or blankets. Shade tents will be allowed for the first half of the event to help with the heat, but those tents will need to be taken down for the second half of the concert so they do not obstruct the view for others in attendance.
Free parking will be available at IMPACT High School, Lee College, and the Sterling Municipal Library. However, there will be road closures at the corner of Market and IMPACT High School, Lee Drive and Gentry Drive, as well as the corner of Market Street and Texas Avenue. Accessible parking will available at the Lee College Performing Arts Center.
Clifford Hatch, Director of Baytown’s Park and Recreation Department, said, “Our Baytown Parks and Recreation Team is so proud to assist Baytown’s Juneteenth Committee in bringing their vision to life and celebrate this great event.”
Come celebrate this free, historic Texas event on Saturday, June 17 starting at 5:00 p.m. at Bicentennial Park located at 1001 Market St, Baytown, TX 77520. Information also available at www.baytown.org/juneteenth.
