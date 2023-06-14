City of Baytown is in its third year of hosting a free celebratory concert in honor of Juneteenth. Baytown’s Juneteenth Celebration recently won the 2023 Texas Travel Award for best community event, shedding light on the event as representing a uniquely Texas place and experience worthy of any traveler’s itinerary.

Vincent J. Norman has been a part of Baytown’s celebration since its inception and has ties to the historical event even further back than that. He said, “Juneteenth has been a date of significance since as early as I can remember.” 

